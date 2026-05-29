Tata Tech Announces Record Date For Rs 11.7/Share Final Dividend — Check Details

Tata Technologies Ltd. has set June 18 as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the payout of its Rs 11.7 per share final dividend.

A record date is the cut-off date fixed by a company to determine shareholders eligible to receive bonus shares, investors eyeing any corporate action must pay close attention to the record dates.

Tata Technologies board also declared a final dividend of Rs 8.35 per share and a special dividend of Rs 3.35 per share for the fiscal ending March 31, 2026.

The company announced its January-March quarter results for fiscal 2025-26 (Q4FY26) on May 4, reporting a surge in net profit to Rs 204 crore, compared to Rs 6.6 crore in the preceding October-December quarter.

The Tata Motors subsidiary's massive surge in net profit on a sequential basis came after the IT services company narrowed the impact of one-time labour cost to Rs 56 crore, from Rs 140 crore in the December quarter of FY26.

The pure-play manufacturer's revenue from operations in the fourth quarter of FY26 rose 15% to Rs 1,572 crore, compared to Rs 1,366 crore in the preceding December quarter.

On the operating front, the IT services company's earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) during the March quarter surged 31% to Rs 205 crore, compared to Rs 157 crore in the December quarter. EBIT margin rose 13% compared to 12% in the previous third quarter of FY26.

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Tata Tech Q4FY26

Net Profit at Rs 204 crore Vs Rs 6.6 crore

Revenue up 15.1% to Rs 1,572 crore Vs Rs 1,366 crore

EBIT up 31% to Rs 205 crore Vs Rs 157 crore

EBIT Margin At 13.1% Vs 11.9%

ALSO READ: Glenmark Pharma Q4 Result: Net Profit Soars 64 Times, Revenue Rises; Dividend Declared

Tata Tech Share Price

Tata Tech's stock ended 2% lower at Rs 705.30 apiece on the NSE on Friday. This compared to a 1.5% decline in the benchmark Nifty index.

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