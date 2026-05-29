CBI Files First Chargesheet In Anil Ambani-Linked Reliance Communications Loan Fraud Case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has filed its first chargesheet in one of the cases linked to the Reliance ADA Group, naming 16 accused, including Reliance Communications Ltd., five senior company executives, and 10 bank officials from the State Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra, and the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

The chargesheet was filed on May 29, 2026, before the Special Judge for CBI Cases in Mumbai in connection with RC0742025E0005. The accused have been charged under provisions related to criminal conspiracy, cheating, criminal misappropriation under the IPC, and criminal misconduct under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

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According to the CBI, the chargesheet pertains to the alleged diversion and misuse of multiple banking facilities, including a Rs 1,200 crore term loan sanctioned by SBI, Rs 500 crore letter of credit facilities extended by Bank of Maharashtra, and Rs 350 crore in letter of credit facilities sanctioned by the erstwhile Syndicate Bank.

The agency said the probe remains open and further investigation is underway to examine additional loans sanctioned by consortium banks, along with the role of other alleged conspirators in the purported diversion and misappropriation of public funds. Supplementary chargesheets are expected to be filed in the matter.

The CBI had earlier registered RC0742025E0005 based on a complaint by SBI against Reliance Communications Ltd. and Anil D. Ambani, alleging a loss of Rs 2,929.05 crore to the bank.

As per the FIR, a consortium of 11 banks led by SBI had sanctioned rupee term loans to Reliance Communications Ltd, while the total exposure across 17 public sector banks stood at Rs 19,694.33 crore.

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The agency has also registered six additional FIRs against RCom, RHFL, RCFL, and RTL, which are currently under investigation.

The CBI said the investigation into all seven RCs related to the alleged fraud involving Anil Ambani-led Reliance Group companies is being monitored by the Supreme Court.

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