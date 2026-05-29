Q4 Earnings Live Updates: BEML Profit Falls 37.5%; Ganesh Housing Revenue Falls 62%

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

A total of 131 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 29, with key sectors including aviation, paints, pharmaceuticals, metals, renewable energy and infrastructure in focus.

Major companies set to report earnings include Asian Paints, IndiGo, NMDC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, IREDA, BEML and Inox Wind.

Investors will closely track management commentary, margin trends and demand outlook across sectors, especially amid concerns around urban consumption, commodity prices and export markets.

Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights throughout the day.