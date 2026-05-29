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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: BEML Profit Falls 37.5%; Ganesh Housing Revenue Falls 62%

Asian Paints, IndiGo, NMDC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals among the companies to report Q4 earnings today.

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Q4 Earnings Live Updates: BEML Profit Falls 37.5%; Ganesh Housing Revenue Falls 62%
45 seconds ago

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit's live coverage of the Q4FY26 earnings season.

A total of 131 companies are scheduled to announce their March-quarter results on May 29, with key sectors including aviation, paints, pharmaceuticals, metals, renewable energy and infrastructure in focus.

Major companies set to report earnings include Asian Paints, IndiGo, NMDC, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, IREDA, BEML and Inox Wind.

Investors will closely track management commentary, margin trends and demand outlook across sectors, especially amid concerns around urban consumption, commodity prices and export markets.

Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights throughout the day.

May 29, 2026 13:40 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: BEML Profit Falls 37.5%

BEML Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 8.6% at Rs 1,794 crore versus Rs 1,653 crore
  • EBITDA down 35.7% at Rs 272 crore versus Rs 423 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 15.1% versus 25.6%
  • Net Profit down 37.5% at Rs 180 crore versus Rs 288 crore

May 29, 2026 13:30 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Jamna Auto Profit Surges 73%

Jamna Auto Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue up 31.7% at Rs 840 crore versus Rs 638 crore
  • EBITDA up 64% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 83.5 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 16.3% versus 13.1%
  • Net Profit up 73.4% at Rs 87.3 crore versus Rs 50.3 crore

May 29, 2026 13:28 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Ganesh Housing Revenue Falls 62%

Ganesh Housing Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

  • Revenue down 62.2% at Rs 95.1 crore versus Rs 251 crore
  • EBITDA down 67% at Rs 71.6 crore versus Rs 217 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 75.3% versus 86.2%
  • Net Profit down 62.8% at Rs 61.4 crore versus Rs 165 crore

May 29, 2026 13:03 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Steel Strips Profit Remains Flat

Steel Strips Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)
  • Net Profit up 0.3% at Rs 60.8 crore versus Rs 60.7 crore
  • Revenue up 19.5% at Rs 1,475 crore versus Rs 1,234 crore
  • EBITDA up 11.7% at Rs 150 crore versus Rs 134 crore
  • EBITDA Margin at 10.2% versus 10.9%
May 29, 2026 13:03 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Aegis Logistics Revenue Up 52%

Aegis Logistics Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Revenue up 52.2% at Rs 2,594 crore versus Rs 1,705 crore
EBITDA up 52.7% at Rs 624 crore versus Rs 409 crore
EBITDA Margin at 24.1% versus 24%
Net Profit up 45.7% at Rs 410 crore versus Rs 282 crore

Other Updates

Final dividend of Rs 6.70 per share

May 29, 2026 12:37 (IST)
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Q4 Results Live Updates: Hello And Welcome

Hello and welcome to NDTV Profit’s Q4FY26 earnings liveblog.

A total of 131 companies, including Asian Paints, IndiGo, NMDC, Glenmark Pharma and IREDA, are set to announce their March-quarter results today. Stay tuned for live updates and key earnings highlights through the day.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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