Asian Paints Q4 Dividend: Paintmaker Announces Rs 23 Per Share Payout — Check Record Date

Asian Paints on Friday has recommended a final dividend of Rs 23 per equity share of face value Re 1 each for the financial year ended March 31, 2026, subject to shareholders' approval at the ensuing 80th Annual General Meeting.

With this, the total dividend for the financial year ended March 31, 2026 aggregates to Rs. 27.50 per equity share of the face value of Re. 1 (Rupee one) each including the interim dividend of Rs. 4.50 per equity share as approved by the Board of Directors at their meeting held on Nov 12, 2025 which was paid thereafter.

Asian Paints has fixed June 23, 2026, as the record date for determining shareholders' eligibility for the final dividend. If approved, the dividend will be paid on or after July 13, 2026.

Asian Paints Q4FY26 (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit up 69.4% at Rs 1,172 crore versus Rs 692 crore

Revenue up 10.6% at Rs 9,247 crore versus Rs 8,359 crore

EBITDA up 24.4% at Rs 1,787 crore versus Rs 1,436 crore

EBITDA Margin at 19.3% versus 17.2%

Other Income at Rs 171 crore versus Rs 100 crore

Against Estimates

Profit at Rs 1,172 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,055 crore

Revenue at Rs 9,247 crore versus estimate of Rs 8,781 crore

EBITDA at Rs 1,787 crore versus estimate of Rs 1,575 crore

EBITDA Margin at 19.3% versus estimate of 17.9%

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