India Signs One Of Its Biggest Hi-Tech Manufacturing Bets With $3.3 Billion Odisha Semiconductor Project

India on Friday signed one of its largest high-technology manufacturing agreements yet, with Intel and US-based 3D Glass Solutions Inc. (3DGS) partnering with the Odisha government for a $3.3 billion semiconductor substrate manufacturing project.

The agreement, signed in the presence of Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, will see an advanced semiconductor packaging and glass-core substrate manufacturing facility come up in the Bhubaneswar-Khurda region over the next five to six years.

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The proposed facility will manufacture advanced packaging glass-core semiconductor substrates and high-density interconnect substrates, which are critical components used in advanced chip packaging technologies.

Intel will provide technology know-how and process expertise for the project, marking a significant deepening of India's semiconductor manufacturing ambitions beyond assembly and testing into higher-end substrate technologies.

The investment is among the largest in India's high-tech manufacturing sector and builds on the Centre's broader push under the India Semiconductor Mission to create a full semiconductor ecosystem in the country.

Speaking at the signing event, Vaishnaw said the entry of global semiconductor ecosystem firms into India reflects growing industry confidence in the country's semiconductor policy framework.

The project is also expected to strengthen India's ambitions in export-oriented semiconductor manufacturing and position Odisha as an emerging electronics and semiconductor hub.

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The move comes as India aggressively pushes to attract global semiconductor investments amid ongoing global efforts to diversify chip supply chains beyond traditional manufacturing centres.

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