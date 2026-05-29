IndiGo Q4 Results: Airline Swings To Loss After Rs 4,823 Crore Forex Hit

InterGlobe Aviation Ltd. (IndiGo) slipped to net loss for the fourth quarter of FY26 year-on-year, dragged down by one-time loss and a hefty forex loss during the quarter under review, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

IndiGo posted a net loss of 2,536 crore, compared to a net profit of Rs 3,068 crore in the year-ago period. India's largest airline said that it incurred forex loss of Rs 4,823 crore along with a one-time loss of Rs 250 crore.

IndiGo's revenue from operations rose 1% year-on-year to Rs 22,438 crore, compared to Rs 22,152 crore in Q4FY25.

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On the operational front, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation declined sharply by 87% to Rs 810 crore from Rs 6,089 crore a year ago. EBITDA margin stood at 3.6% versus 27.5% in the corresponding quarter last year.

Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, Amortization, and Rent (or Restructuring) costs adjusted for forex stood at Rs 6,396 crore, compared to Rs 5,953 crore in Q4FY25, while EBITDAR margin came in at 28.5% against 26.9% a year ago.

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IndiGo Q4FY26

Revenue up 1% YoY at Rs 22,438 crore versus Rs 22,152 crore.

EBITDA down 87% YoY at Rs 810 crore versus Rs 6,089 crore.

EBITDA margin at 3.6% versus 27.5%.

EBITDAR adjusted for forex at Rs 6,396 crore versus Rs 5,953 crore.

EBITDAR margin at 28.5% versus 26.9%.

Net loss at Rs 2,536 crore versus net profit of Rs 3,068 crore.

IndiGo Share Price

The stock settled 3.6% lower at Rs 4,405 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.5% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday. The scrip has risen 13% year-to-date and 17.23% in the last 12 months.

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