Trendspotting: NEET Re-Exam Dominates Trends After Paper Leak; What's The History Of The Competitive Exam?

Cricket, competitive entrance exams, and Urdu literature are among the things that have kept Indians searching recently, according to Google Trends.

The T20I match between India Women and England Women, the passing away of legendary Urdu poet Bashir Badr, the re-examination of NEET and the Rajasthan Royals' IPL fixture have dominated search trends on Google over the past 24 hours.

Other topics that have captured the public's attention include the INSAT-3DS built by the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), the T20I match between Ireland Women and West Indies Women and weather-related updates.

ALSO READ: Bank Fraud Cases Fell 72% Since FY24. But Why Did The Amount Involved Quadruple?

NEET

Searches for “NEET” surged on Google Trends over the past 24 hours. Similarly, searches for “neet re exam” shot up by 300%.

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday said the Indian Air Force would assist in ferrying question papers for the NEET UG re-examination slated for June 21, as authorities step up efforts to safeguard the integrity of the test process and prevent any breach of confidentiality.

The decision follows the National Testing Agency's cancellation of the May 3 NEET UG 2026 examination, announced on May 12 after investigators discovered that questions resembling those in the paper had been circulated ahead of the test.​

India Women Vs. England Women

Queries for the India Women vs England Women T20I match crossed a search volume of 1 million over the past 24 hours.

An impressive batting display by Jemimah Rodrigues and Yastika Bhatia, both of whom struck fifties, coupled with a dream international debut for Nandani Sharma, helped India secure a 38-run victory in the first match of the T20I series.​

​Bashir Badr

Renowned Urdu poet Bashir Badr, a recipient of the Padma Shri, died in Bhopal on Thursday after battling a prolonged illness. He was 91. Family members said the celebrated poet passed away at his residence in the Madhya Pradesh capital.

Searches for his name crossed a volume of 20,000 in the past 24 hours. It reached 100 on Google Trends.​

​Rajasthan Royals

Rajasthan Royals will head into IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 brimming with confidence after outclassing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. A victory over the Gujarat Titans would book their place in the final against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Rajasthan delivered a clinical performance in the knockout clash against SRH, dominating proceedings with both bat and ball.​

​Weather

India is likely to witness a weaker-than-usual monsoon this year, with the India Meteorological Department revising its rainfall outlook downward on Friday. The weather office now expects the country to receive 90% of the Long Period Average rainfall during the 2026 southwest monsoon season.

The updated forecast is lower than the IMD's April estimate of 92%.

ALSO READ: How This Man Cuts Temperature By 15 Degree Celcius In Heatwave Without AC

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.