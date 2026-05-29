Glenmark Pharma Q4 Result: Net Profit Soars 64 Times, Revenue Rises; Dividend Declared

Glenmark Pharmacueticals Ltd.'s net profit for the fourth quarter of FY26 jumped sharply by nearly 64 times year-on-year, according to an exchange filing on Friday.

The Pharma giant posted a consolidated bottom-line of Rs 301 crore, compared to Rs 4.7 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations jumped 15.8% to 3,771 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 3,256 crore.

Growth on the operational front remained strong as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation surged 36% to Rs 763 crore from 561 crore in the corresponding quarter of the last fiscal.

Ebitda margin expanded to 20.2% from 17.2% in the comparable quarter.

Additionally, the firm has declared a final dividend of Rs 2.5 per share with face value of Rs 1 on the Equity Share Capital of the Company for the financial year 2025-26.

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Glenmark Pharma Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, YoY)

Net Profit at Rs 301 crore versus Rs 4.7 crore

Revenue up 15.8% at Rs 3,771 crore versus Rs 3,256 crore

Ebitda up 35.9% at Rs 763 crore versus Rs 561 crore

Ebitda Margin at 20.2% versus 17.2%

To pay dividend of Rs 2.5 per share

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Glenmark Pharma Share Price

The stock settled 4.61% lower at Rs 2,274.90 apiece on the NSE. This compared to a 1.5% decline in the benchmark Nifty index on Friday. The scrip has risen 11.78% year-to-day and 61.75% in the last 12 months.

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