House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Reviews: HBO 'Cooking With Fire' — Fans Call It 'Absolutely Insane'

The battle for the Iron Throne is about to enter its bloodiest chapter yet. HBO has released the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3, offering fans a glimpse of the escalating Targaryen civil war and hinting at some of the biggest moments from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood saga.

The action-packed preview teases an intense chapter featuring large-scale battles, dragon warfare, political betrayals and growing tensions between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her rivals.

X Users Reacted

The final House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer has sparked strong reactions on X, with many fans saying the long-awaited Dance of the Dragons finally appears to be shifting into full-scale war.

Several viewers praised the trailer's epic visuals, large-scale battles and dragon action, with one user saying HBO is "cooking with fire" and another calling it "full war mode."

The trailer even appears to have won over new audiences, with one user admitting it convinced them to start watching the series from Season 1. Others said they have already cleared their schedules for the June 21 premiere.

Many fans were particularly impressed by the show's cinematic quality.

The dragon battles also generated excitement, with viewers celebrating the arrival of the "actual dragon war" teased throughout the first two seasons.

Some described the trailer as "absolutely insane" and "peak cinema," while others said the scale feels closer to a blockbuster film than a television series.

While most reactions focused on the action, some fans also speculated about major character deaths and dramatic twists ahead. Overall, viewers hailed the trailer as "epic," "straight fire" and "absolutely incredible," with many calling Season 3 one of HBO's most anticipated releases of the year.

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About House Of The Dragon Season 3

Season 3 will continue the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons, with Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, fighting to secure her claim to the Iron Throne. The new season is expected to feature major events, including the Battle of the Gullet and the Fall of King's Landing.

Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Harry Collett and Tom Glynn-Carney.

Created by Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on June 21.

Watch The Trailer Here

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