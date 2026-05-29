House Of The Dragon Season 3 Trailer Reviews: HBO 'Cooking With Fire' — Fans Call It 'Absolutely Insane'

The battle for the Iron Throne is about to enter its bloodiest chapter yet. HBO has released the final trailer for House of the Dragon Season 3, offering fans a glimpse of the escalating Targaryen civil war and hinting at some of the biggest moments from George R.R. Martin's Fire & Blood saga.
The action-packed preview teases an intense chapter featuring large-scale battles, dragon warfare, political betrayals and growing tensions between Rhaenyra Targaryen and her rivals.
X Users Reacted
The final House of the Dragon Season 3 trailer has sparked strong reactions on X, with many fans saying the long-awaited Dance of the Dragons finally appears to be shifting into full-scale war.
Several viewers praised the trailer's epic visuals, large-scale battles and dragon action, with one user saying HBO is "cooking with fire" and another calling it "full war mode."
Tha dance is finally igniting for real. After two seasons of tension and setup, this trailer promises the fullscale dragon war we've been waiting for. The visuals look insane HBO is cooking with fire— Anthin Dwaine (@anthin1995) May 29, 2026
June 21 ? Dragons, fire and betrayal on deck, season 2 ending was chaos. Season 3 trailer looks like full war mode.— Thapelo Phaks Mapkay (@JMapkay) May 29, 2026
Cinematic view, HBO really made sure they cooked. This is added to my list????— Impnel (@ImPnel) May 29, 2026
The trailer even appears to have won over new audiences, with one user admitting it convinced them to start watching the series from Season 1. Others said they have already cleared their schedules for the June 21 premiere.
This trailer looks absolutely insane — HBO just reminded everyone why House of the Dragon is the true king of fantasy television. The scale, dragon warfare, and pure tension feel bigger, darker, and more cinematic than ever.— Om ✨ (@Girish__28) May 29, 2026
June 21 is officially booked. No calls, no texts, just dragons and chaos ????????— Erica (@Erica5yoy) May 29, 2026
Omg..they just won me over so I'm now gonna watch from season one pic.twitter.com/8RJ4vxzTaZ— Foxtrot Tango⚪???? (@mayorrr12) May 29, 2026
Many fans were particularly impressed by the show's cinematic quality.
we are finally getting actual dragon war and not just two hours of people staring intensely at a painted table in a dimly lit room team black or team green but honestly i'm just team mass destruction pic.twitter.com/DOa667jp5z— NickFlix Review (@nickflixreview7) May 29, 2026
The scale and cinematography in ‘HOUSE OF THE DRAGON' honestly feels closer to blockbuster films than traditional television at this point.— Tanisha Pritha (@tpritha03) May 29, 2026
OMG, I can't believe it's almost here! The trailer looks absolutely epic. Team Black all the way! ????????— Angelika (@Angelika250193) May 29, 2026
The dragon battles also generated excitement, with viewers celebrating the arrival of the "actual dragon war" teased throughout the first two seasons.
This looks absolutely incredible????????Alicent at least had the decency to warn Aemond.....so maybe I'll forgive her for her S2 atrocities— Risizi Baloyi (@Risizi_14) May 29, 2026
Seven episodes of people glaring at each other across a painted table just to get twelve minutes of actual dragon fights. I'll be watching every Sunday— Macro Alpha (@MacroAlphaHQ) May 29, 2026
This is getting more interesting and intense..— Great Mimie (@_Knowledge_07) May 29, 2026
But I'm having a strange feeling that Deamon or Rhyneara is going to die!https://t.co/hZ9fLs9gvr
June 21 cannot get here fast enough. Season 2 ended on a knife's edge and now they drop a trailer like that. The Dance of Dragons is about to get very messy. pic.twitter.com/QPIlVdMNVQ— Movie Paradise (@MovieParadise_) May 29, 2026
Some described the trailer as "absolutely insane" and "peak cinema," while others said the scale feels closer to a blockbuster film than a television series.
Wow.— CAPTAIN (@Captain_Wil_) May 29, 2026
Peak cinema
Finally! This trailer is straight fire— Mike (@Elena899019) May 29, 2026
This trailer is straight fire ???? The dragon battles are gonna be next level. June 21 can't come soon enough! ????— Scrapfeed (@scrapfeedHQ) May 29, 2026
While most reactions focused on the action, some fans also speculated about major character deaths and dramatic twists ahead. Overall, viewers hailed the trailer as "epic," "straight fire" and "absolutely incredible," with many calling Season 3 one of HBO's most anticipated releases of the year.
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About House Of The Dragon Season 3
Season 3 will continue the conflict known as the Dance of the Dragons, with Rhaenyra Targaryen, played by Emma D'Arcy, fighting to secure her claim to the Iron Throne. The new season is expected to feature major events, including the Battle of the Gullet and the Fall of King's Landing.
Returning cast members include Matt Smith, Emma D'Arcy, Olivia Cooke, Rhys Ifans, Fabien Frankel, Sonoya Mizuno, Matthew Needham, Jefferson Hall, Harry Collett and Tom Glynn-Carney.
Created by Ryan Condal, House of the Dragon Season 3 premieres on June 21.
Watch The Trailer Here
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