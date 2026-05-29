Thalapathy Vijay's Son Jason Sanjay To Make Directorial Debut With 'Sigma', Check Release Date

Actor-turned-politician Thalapathy Vijay's son Jason Sanjay is all set to make his directorial debut. Lyca Productions has officially announced that Sigma, the young filmmaker's first feature film, will release in theatres worldwide on July 31.

Sigma Cast

The film stars Sundeep Kishan in the lead role, alongside Faria Abdullah and Sampath Raj in key roles.

Interestingly, actor Dulquer Salmaan was initially the makers' preferred choice for the lead role. However, scheduling conflicts prevented the collaboration from moving forward, eventually leading to Sundeep Kishan joining the project.

Sigma Plot

According to reports, Sigma revolves around a high-stakes robbery and incorporates elements inspired by international casino and gambling thrillers.

Crew Behind Sigma

Despite being a debut director, Jason has worked with an experienced technical crew. Cinematographer Krishnan Vasant has handled the visuals, while Praveen KL has taken charge of editing. Music composer S Thaman is responsible for both the songs and background score, adding further star power to the project.

Shot Across Multiple Locations

The makers have filmed Sigma across several locations, including Chennai, Salem, Thalakona and Thailand.

Jason's Filmmaking Journey

Before entering the film industry professionally, Jason studied Film Production at the Toronto Film School. He later moved to London, where he pursued screenwriting studies to further develop his filmmaking skills.

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Arriving After Vijay's Jana Nayagan

Sigma is set to arrive just weeks after Vijay's highly anticipated Jana Nayagan, which is expected to hit theatres on June 19 ahead of his birthday on June 22.

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a political action thriller featuring Vijay as Vetri, a former police officer who emerges as a mass political leader. The story follows his ideological battle against a powerful antagonist played by Bobby Deol.

The film boasts a star-studded cast that includes Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Priyamani. The technical team includes composer Anirudh Ravichander, cinematographer Sathyan Sooryan and editor Pradeep E. Ragav.

As Vijay prepares for a full-time political journey, Jason Sanjay is set to begin his own chapter in cinema with Sigma, marking a significant moment for the family.

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