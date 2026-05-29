'They Walk Among Us': White House Launches 'Aliens' Website — Here's What We Know

The White House has launched a controversial new website, titled “Aliens.gov”, using an extraterrestrial theme to highlight immigration enforcement efforts under US President Donald Trump's administration.

At first glance, the website appears to tease the release of classified UFO-related information, with dark visuals and eerie green text declaring: “They walk among us.” However, as users scroll further, it becomes clear that the term “aliens” refers to undocumented immigrants living in the United States.

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The website claims that for decades, US leaders allegedly concealed the scale of illegal immigration.

“Aliens have been walking among us, living in our neighbourhoods, and interacting with us in our daily lives,” the site states, before adding that they “do not belong here.”

The portal includes a live map tracking arrests made by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), along with statistics on immigration operations across the country.

It also encourages citizens to “report suspicious aliens” through an ICE tip line.

In one section, the site says: “If you've witnessed an Alien abduction, do not be alarmed. The Alien is in good hands… and will be returned safely to its place of origin.”

The Trump administration has defended the initiative, saying it is aimed at drawing attention to the impact of illegal immigration and border security concerns.

A White House official described it as a “first-of-its-kind effort” to show how immigration policies affect communities across the US.

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The launch comes amid continuing nationwide protests against ICE crackdowns and deportation drives.

Immigration rights groups have criticised detention conditions and accused authorities of excessive secrecy and abuse in detention centres.

The website has triggered sharp reactions online, with critics calling the campaign provocative and dehumanising, while supporters have praised its aggressive messaging on border enforcement.

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