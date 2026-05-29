Rs 7,00,00,000 Gone? Johnny Depp Reportedly Duped In Credit Card Fraud

Hollywood actor Johnny Depp reportedly lost over $720,000 after a fraudster allegedly gained access to his credit card information and used it for hundreds of online transactions for over nearly two years.

Authorities in Hungary have arrested a 27-year-old Jordanian man in connection with the case, while the investigation is still ongoing.

How The Fraud Was Discovered?

Reports say the suspicious transactions took place between January 2024 and December 2025. The case came to light after an American financial institution noticed unusual withdrawals from the account of a high-profile client and filed a complaint through the Hungarian branch of the FBI.

After examining banking records and transaction details, investigators traced the activity to Hungary.

"During the investigation, the investigators also discovered that the perpetrator attempted to commit fraud on online platforms in a total of 308 cases worth $721,415," officials said.

Investigators said most of the purchases were made through an international accommodation booking website. Other services were also reportedly paid for using the same financial details.

How Police Found The Suspect?

Investigators followed a digital trail that included online booking records, IP addresses, email accounts and phone numbers linked to the transactions.

Police said the information led them to Hungarian internet service providers and eventually to a rented apartment in Budapest.

Arrest In Budapest

The suspect was arrested on May 6 at a rented apartment in Budapest's Angyalföld district. A court has since ordered his detention.

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During the search, police seized electronic devices believed to have been used in the alleged fraud. Officers also reportedly found suspected drug residue inside the apartment.

The man is now being investigated for fraud involving an information system as well as drug possession.

Investigation Still Ongoing

Authorities are continuing to examine data recovered from the seized devices and have not ruled out the possibility of further arrests.

Reports also claim that Depp's American Express card details were somehow obtained before January 2024. Investigators are still trying to determine exactly when, where and how the information was leaked.

Police say the investigation remains active as they continue to gather evidence in the case.

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