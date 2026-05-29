US-Iran War News Live Updates: US, Iran Extend Ceasefire For 60 Days But Trump Is Yet To Sign; Nuclear Talks Launched

US and Iranian negotiators reached a tentative agreement on Thursday to extend the ceasefire in the three-month-old war by 60 days and start a new round of talks on Iran's nuclear programme, according to a US official familiar with the matter.

Vice President J D Vance confirmed there was a tentative agreement, but said it was unclear if President Donald Trump would approve it. "It is hard to say exactly when or if the president is going to sign," Vance told reporters. He added: "We are going back and forth on a couple of language points."

The emerging memorandum of understanding came as the fragile ceasefire in the war between the US and Iran appeared to be wavering. The latest flare-up in fighting happened less than a day earlier, when Kuwait intercepted missiles fired from Iran, according to US Central Command.

Among the first issues to be negotiated during the 60-day ceasefire is what will happen to Iran's highly-enriched uranium. Iran has not publicly committed to giving up the stockpile. It is believed to buried under a trio of nuclear sites that were badly damaged by US airstrikes last year.