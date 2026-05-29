Shipping Freedom, Nuclear Curbs: What's In The US-Iran Deal Awaiting Final Sign-Off?

A tentative 60-day memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the United States and Iran has stalled at the finish line, awaiting final sign-off from President Donald Trump and senior leadership in Tehran, according to an Axios report.

The report, published by Axios, further noted that Tehran has also stopped short of formally accepting the proposed framework.

If signed by both parties, the agreement would deliver a major diplomatic breakthrough since hostilities broke out three months ago. However, officials caution that a broader, permanent settlement capable of satisfying Trump's stringent nuclear demands would still require extensive, long-term negotiations. According to Axios, the MoU includes:

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Maritime & Shipping Measures

The draft guarantees "unrestricted" commercial shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, explicitly banning maritime harassment or the imposition of transit tolls.

Iran must completely clear all deployed naval mines from the strait within a 30-day window.

The United States will gradually dismantle its naval blockade on Iranian ports, pacing the withdrawal to mirror the return of normalised commercial shipping activity.

Economic & Humanitarian Easing

Washington will issue limited sanctions waivers, allowing Tehran to resume international oil sales more freely to ease global energy market pressures.

The 60-day window will be used to negotiate a structured mechanism for unfreezing restricted Iranian funds, delivering humanitarian aid, and providing broader sanctions relief—conditional on verifiable Iranian concessions.

Nuclear Program Restrictions

The MoU binds Iran to a formal commitment never to pursue nuclear weapons.

Negotiators will immediately prioritise limits on Iran's nuclear capabilities, focusing directly on dismantling its highly enriched uranium stockpile and restricting future enrichment programmes.

Lebanon Ceasefire

The framework mandates an end to the active conflict between Israel and Hezbollah, a provision that has reportedly triggered friction between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

A US official told Axios that this 60-day deal gives Iran a much-needed chance to rescue its struggling economy. The official noted that some leaders within Iran's government see this crisis as a rare opportunity to change course and end their country's long isolation from the rest of the world.

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