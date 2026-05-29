'US-Iran Talks Show Makings Of A Deal', Says Scott Bessent As Trump Yet To Sign Off

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signalled a possible diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran, saying the two sides now have the “makings of a deal” after weeks of high-stakes negotiations focused on regional security, energy stability, and nuclear restrictions, according to media reports.

"We perhaps have the makings of a deal here," Bessent stated, providing the first major sign of diplomatic progress since the conflict erupted three months ago. "Everything depends on what the president wants to do," Bessent cautioned, adding, "and President Trump is not going to make a bad deal."

According to Bessent, Washington's core demands require Tehran to completely dispose of its highly enriched uranium stockpile, formally commit to never pursuing a nuclear weapon, and fully reopen the strategic Strait of Hormuz, a vital maritime trade artery that has remained effectively paralysed since the conflict erupted three months ago.

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Highlighting the historic nature of the ongoing talks, Bessent noted that such extensive concessions had eluded previous US administrations. He expressed optimism that the current White House could successfully "commit" Iran to permanently renouncing its nuclear weapons programme as the tentative ceasefire negotiations continue.

"This administration, President Trump, has done something that no other administration was able to do," Bessent stated, pointing to a major shift in Tehran's diplomatic stance. "We have gotten the Iranians to talk about their nuclear programme and perhaps commit to not having one. That has never happened before. It had been off the table."

"When you look at the results of the kinetic action of our economic pressure, it has worked to bring them to the table and have a discussion on this," Bessent added. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said any potential agreement with Iran would depend on Tehran reopening the Strait of Hormuz, surrendering its stockpile of highly enriched uranium, and abandoning its nuclear ambitions.

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