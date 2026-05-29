Vijay Kedia Seeks Tax Relief On Dividend Income From Listed Shares

Ace investor Vijay Kedia has urged the government to provide tax relief on dividend income earned from listed equities, arguing that shareholders currently face “double taxation” despite taking significantly higher risks than debt investors.

In a post addressed to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and the Finance Ministry, Kedia said India's tax framework places equity investors at a relative disadvantage compared to debt providers, even though equity capital plays a far more critical role in supporting entrepreneurship, innovation, and economic growth.

Kedia pointed out that companies can raise capital either through debt or equity. In the case of debt financing, interest payments made to lenders are treated as business expenses and deducted before tax. The lender may then pay tax on the interest income received.

However, in the case of equity financing, dividends are distributed from profits that have already been subjected to corporate tax. Shareholders are then required to pay tax again on the dividend income, effectively resulting in double taxation of the same stream of earnings, he argued.

The investor also highlighted the difference in risk profiles between debt and equity holders. According to him, lenders have contractual rights to interest payments and principal repayment, while shareholders bear substantially greater uncertainty since dividends are discretionary and equity capital remains fully exposed to business risks.

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He noted that shareholders stand last in line during business failures despite providing permanent capital that enables companies to expand and invest for long-term growth.

Kedia argued that if debt investors receive tax-deductible compensation despite carrying lower risk, there is a strong case for providing more favourable tax treatment to equity investors who support long-term wealth creation and economic development.

Calling for policy support to strengthen India's capital markets, he said the country should encourage patient long-term risk capital and broader participation in equity investing. He added that tax policy should reward investors who provide permanent equity capital to Indian businesses instead of disadvantaging them relative to debt capital.

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