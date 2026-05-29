US, Iran 'Very Close' To Deal: JD Vance; Tehran Says MoU Texts In Western Media Aren't Accurate

The US and Iran are edging closer to a possible agreement, though key issues remain unresolved, US Vice President JD Vance said on Thursday, according to Reuters.

Speaking to reporters, Vance said Washington and Tehran were “not there yet” on a final agreement but added that negotiations had made significant progress. “I can't guarantee that we're going to get there, but right now I feel pretty good about it,” Vance said.

He noted that discussions were continuing around Iran's enriched uranium stockpile and Tehran's future enrichment activities. “It's hard to say exactly when or if the president is going to sign the MOU. We're going back and forth on a couple of language points,” he added.

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Reuters reported that the United States and Iran had agreed to extend their ceasefire and ease restrictions on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, though the arrangement remains subject to approval by US President Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, Iran pushed back against reports circulating in Western media regarding the proposed memorandum of understanding (MoU).

According to Al Jazeera, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency cited a source saying the text of the potential agreement had undergone changes in recent days and was still not finalised.

The source also said some details carried in media reports about the proposed MoU were “inaccurate”.

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Earlier, US sources cited by Al Jazeera had said Washington and Tehran reached a preliminary understanding to extend the ceasefire for 60 days and begin negotiations aimed at a permanent end to the conflict, pending Trump's approval.

Axios had previously reported that the draft arrangement includes provisions to allow “unrestricted” vessel movement through the Strait of Hormuz and for the US to lift its naval blockade on Iranian ports.

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