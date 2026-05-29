NMDC Q4 Result: Profit Rises 16%; Announces Final Dividend

NMDC Ltd. net profit rose 15.5% at Rs 2,018 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 1,747 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2026, according to its stock exchange notification on Friday.

Consolidate revenue of the iron ore producer advanced by 49% quarter-on-quarter for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 11,343 crore in comparison to Rs 788 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 23.2% to Rs 2,643 crore from Rs 2,145 crore. Margins contracted to 23.3% from 28.2% in the previous quarter of fiscal 2026.

NMDC Q4 Result Highlights (Cons, QoQ)

Net Profit up 15.5% at Rs 2,018 crore versus Rs 1,747 crore

Revenue up 49% at Rs 11,343 crore versus Rs 7,611 crore

Ebitda up 23.2% at Rs 2,643 crore versus Rs 2,145 crore

Ebitda Margin at 23.3% versus 28.2%

To pay dividend of Rs 1 per share

NMDC Dividend

NMDC on Friday has announced a dividend of Rs 1 per equity share for the fiscal 2026 as profit rises. The company announced distribution of nearly Rs 115.67 crore to shareholders.

ALSO READ: Glenmark Pharma Q4 Result: Net Profit Soars 64 Times, Revenue Rises; Dividend Declared

The record date for ascertaining entitlement of final dividend for fiscal 2026 has not been set. According to the exchange filing the final dividend is subject to approval of the Members of the company at the ensuing annual general meeting. The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of AGM.

The company has issued an interim dividend of Rs 2.5 per share in February 2026, in total in this fiscal 2026 the company is paying a dividend of Rs 3.50 per share. NMDC on Aug. 14, 2025 had given a dividend of Rs 1 per share. In September 2024 the company had announced a dividend of Rs 1.50 per share.

NMDC Share Price

NMDC shares closed 4.65% lower at Rs 87.99 apiece on Friday. This compares to a 1.5% decline in the NSE Nifty 50 Index. During the day, the stock fell as much as 5.3% to Rs 87.39 per share.

It has risen 21.72% in the last 12 months and 5.8% year-to-date.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.