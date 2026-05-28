Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

US Warns Oman Amid Hormuz Blockade: Will Target Any Actors Involved In Facilitating Tolls In Strait

All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce, saidT reasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
US Warns Oman Amid Hormuz Blockade: Will Target Any Actors Involved In Facilitating Tolls In Strait
Axios reported Thursday that US and Iran have reached a tentative 60-day ceasefire extension..
Photo: AI Generated

The United States issued a sharp and direct warning to its ally Oman on Thursday, threatening aggressive sanctions against any nation or entity found facilitating Iran's attempts to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz.

Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent delivered the warning in an unambiguous post on X.

"The United States Government will not tolerate any effort to impose a tolling system in the Strait of Hormuz. Oman, in particular, should know that the US Treasury will aggressively target any actors involved — directly or indirectly — in facilitating tolls for the Strait and any willing partners will be penalised," Bessent said.

He closed with a pointed declaration: "All nations should reject outright any efforts by Iran to disrupt the free flow of commerce. Tehran's days of terrorising the region and the world are over."

Earlier, President Donald Trump on Wednesday appeared to threaten to attack Oman if it sides with Iran over reopening the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Oman must "behave" or he would "blow them up," when he was asked if he would accept a short-term deal to allow Iran and the Gulf state to control the waterway.

"No, the strait is going to be open to everybody," Trump told reporters during a cabinet meeting at the White House.

ALSO READ: US, Iran Reach Deal On 60-Day Ceasefire Extension MoU, Trump's Final Approval Awaited: Report

"It's international waters and Oman will behave just like everybody else or we'll have to blow them up. They understand that, they'll be fine."

The singling out of Oman is significant. Muscat has historically served as a back-channel intermediary between Washington and Tehran, and the warning suggests the US believes Oman may be playing a role, or is at risk of playing one, in legitimising Iran's maritime toll demands.

Meanwhile, Axios reported Thursday that US and Iranian negotiators have reached a tentative 60-day ceasefire extension MOU — though President Trump has yet to give it final approval, asking mediators for "a couple of days to think about it."

The gap between Washington's economic maximum pressure and its diplomatic outreach is getting wider.

ALSO READ: US To Shut Down Iranian Airlines' Access To Landing Spots, Refueling And Ticket Sales: Scott Bessent

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

US-Iran War News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas

US-Iran War News Updates: Iran Responds To US Attack Near Bandar Abbas

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source