Dividend Alert: Goodyear India Announces Rs 26.50/Share Payout; Q4 Net Profit Rises 99%

Goodyear India Ltd. on Thursday announced a final dividend of Rs 26.50 per equity share. The tyre maker reported a strong set of Q4 earnings marked by a near-doubling of profits and a sharp recovery in operating margins.

The company's net profit surged 99% year-on-year to Rs 9.7 crore in the fourth quarter, compared to Rs 4.9 crore in the corresponding quarter last year — a robust turnaround even as the quarter absorbed a one-time loss of Rs 19.8 crore.

Revenue from operations rose 2.3% to Rs 616 crore from Rs 603 crore a year earlier, reflecting steady demand momentum despite a challenging macro environment.

The operating performance was the standout feature of the quarter. Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) surged to Rs 41.5 crore from Rs 17.3 crore in the year-ago period, more than doubling on a year-on-year basis.

The EBITDA margin expanded sharply to 6.7% from 2.9%.

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Goodyear India Q4 Result Highlights (YoY)

- Net Profit rises 99% at Rs 9.7 crore versus Rs 4.9 crore.

- Revenue rises 2.3% at Rs 616 crore versus Rs 603 crore.

- EBITDA at Rs 41.5 crore versus Rs 17.3 crore.

- EBITDA Margin at 6.7% versus 2.9%.

- One-time loss of Rs 19.8 crore in Q4.

- To pay final dividend of Rs 26.50 per share.

Goodyear India, a subsidiary of the US-based Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, is among the leading tyre manufacturers in the country, with a strong presence in the farm and commercial vehicle segments.

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