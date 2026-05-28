Flights Impacted! IndiGo, Akasa Air, Delhi Airport Issue Advisory As Heavy Rains Disrupt Operations

Flight operations were disrupted at Indira Gandhi International Airport after thunderstorms and persistent rainfall lashed Delhi on Thursday evening, prompting travel advisories from multiple airlines and the airport operator.

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory, warning that flights had been impacted due to thunderstorm activity in the vicinity of the airport.

"Our on-ground teams are diligently working with all stakeholders to ensure a seamless and efficient passenger experience. Passengers are requested to contact their respective airlines for updated flight information," the airport said.

IndiGo issued a travel advisory stating that persistent rainfall had impacted flight operations to and from Delhi.

"Our teams are closely monitoring the situation to ensure your journey remains as comfortable as possible," the airline said, urging passengers to check their flight status on its website or app before leaving for the airport and to allow additional travel time given slower road conditions.

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Akasa Air similarly flagged disruptions across its network due to severe weather conditions in Delhi.

"We realise that this may inconvenience your travel plans and seek your patience and understanding. While this situation is completely beyond our control, please rest assured that our teams are always ready to assist you," the airline said.

The weather disruption comes after days of intense heat during which temperatures had crossed the 45 degrees Celsius mark at several stations in the capital.

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Thursday's storms provided a sharp contrast — Safdarjung logged a maximum temperature of 41.1 degrees Celsius, about 3.2 degrees lower than the previous day, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The top wind speed was recorded at 61 kmph at Palam, with light rainfall of 3.3 mm recorded at Safdarjung and 3.1 mm at Palam between 5:30 pm and 8:30 pm.

Skymet Weather's Mahesh Palawat the told PTI that intensity of storms was likely to increase on Friday, with the spell expected to continue till May 31. He attributed the activity to a western disturbance over the hills, a cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, and increased moisture from the Bay of Bengal — making this pre-monsoon spell stronger than earlier showers this season.

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