Stocks To Watch Today: Asian Paints, BEML, NMDC, Coal India And IREDA

Share price of Asian Paints Ltd., BEML Ltd., NMDC Ltd., Coal India Ltd., and Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. will be in focus on Friday.

Earnings In Focus

Aegis Logistics Ltd, Asian Paints Ltd, Antony Waste Handling Cell Ltd, BEML Ltd, AvenuesAI Ltd, Concord Biotech Ltd, Valor Estate Ltd, Dreamfolks Services Ltd, EMS Ltd, Ganesh Housing Ltd, Genesys International Corporation Ltd, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Gujarat Alkalies and Chemicals Ltd, Gujarat Gas Ltd, Hinduja Global Solutions Ltd, InterGlobe Aviation Ltd, Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd, Inox Green Energy Services Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, Ipca Laboratories Ltd, Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd, Jamna Auto Industries Ltd, JM Financial Ltd, Jyoti CNC Automation Ltd, KNR Constructions Ltd, Lumax Auto Technologies Ltd, Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd, Natco Pharma Ltd, NMDC Ltd, NMDC Steel Ltd, Olectra Greentech Ltd, Premier Explosives Ltd, Rubicon Research Ltd, Shreeji Shipping Global Ltd, Steel Strips Wheels Ltd, Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd, Swan Corp Ltd, Tarc Ltd, Tasty Bite Eatables Ltd, Tega Industries Ltd, Triveni Engineering & Industries Ltd

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Earnings Post Market Hours

Varroc Engineering (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.8% at Rs 2,368 crore versus Rs 2,099 crore.

EBITDA up 8.0% at Rs 230 crore versus Rs 213 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.7% versus 10.2%.

Net profit at Rs 69.3 crore versus Rs 20.6 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 56 crore in Q4 FY25. The board approved raising up to Rs 500 crore via NCDs and increased its borrowing limit to Rs 3,000 crore.

Hikal (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 6.0% at Rs 519 crore versus Rs 552 crore.

EBITDA down 14.6% at Rs 105 crore versus Rs 123 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.3% versus 22.3%.

Net profit down 71.3% at Rs 14.4 crore versus Rs 50.2 crore.

Note: The company recorded a one-time loss of Rs 47 crore in Q4.

Arkade Developers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 49.6% at Rs 197 crore versus Rs 131 crore.

EBITDA down 14.8% at Rs 37.9 crore versus Rs 44.5 crore.

EBITDA margin at 19.3% versus 33.8%.

Net loss at Rs 109.5 crore versus a profit of Rs 33.3 crore.

ISGEC Heavy (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 17.4% at Rs 2,048 crore versus Rs 1,745 crore.

EBITDA up 7.7% at Rs 156 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

EBITDA margin at 7.6% versus 8.3%.

Net profit at Rs 73.2 crore versus Rs 11.6 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 6 per share.

Vadilal Industries (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 51.2% at Rs 416 crore versus Rs 275 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 85 crore versus Rs 39.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 20.4% versus 14.3%.

Net profit at Rs 54.9 crore versus Rs 22 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 43 per share.

PhysicsWallah (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 50.7% at Rs 919 crore versus Rs 610 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 28.8 crore versus a loss of Rs 228.5 crore.

Net loss at Rs 74.9 crore versus a loss of Rs 293 crore.

PC Jeweller (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 32.7% at Rs 927.3 crore versus Rs 699 crore.

EBITDA up 13.4% at Rs 164.5 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

EBITDA margin at 17.7% versus 20.7%.

Net profit up 61.3% at Rs 152.9 crore versus Rs 94.8 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Balram Garg as Managing Director from July 1.

Elgi Equipments (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.1% at Rs 1,113 crore versus Rs 993 crore.

EBITDA up 18.1% at Rs 168.7 crore versus Rs 142.8 crore.

EBITDA margin at 15.2% versus 14.4%.

Net profit up 25.5% at Rs 128 crore versus Rs 102 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 2.70 per share.

Bata India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 5.0% at Rs 828 crore versus Rs 788 crore.

EBITDA down 15.3% at Rs 151 crore versus Rs 178 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.2% versus 22.6%.

Net profit down 95.2% at Rs 2.2 crore versus Rs 45.9 crore.

Note: The company saw a one-time loss of Rs 28 crore in Q4. The board declared a dividend of Rs 9 per share.

Gabriel India (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 12.7% at Rs 1,210 crore versus Rs 1,073 crore.

EBITDA up 3.9% at Rs 113 crore versus Rs 109 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.3% versus 10.1%.

Net profit up 3.4% at Rs 66.6 crore versus Rs 64.4 crore.

Note: The board declared a dividend of Rs 3.10 per share.

DCX Systems (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 62.3% at Rs 207 crore versus Rs 550 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 30 lakh versus a profit of Rs 10.1 crore.

Net loss at Rs 30 lakh versus a profit of Rs 20.7 crore.

National Fertilizers (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 2.5% at Rs 4,347 crore versus Rs 4,457 crore.

EBITDA down 1.5% at Rs 231 crore versus Rs 234 crore.

EBITDA margin at 5.31% versus 5.25%.

Net profit up 12.4% at Rs 152 crore versus Rs 135 crore.

Supriya Lifescience (Q4, YoY)

Revenue up 50.2% at Rs 277 crore versus Rs 184 crore.

EBITDA up 44.4% at Rs 97.6 crore versus Rs 67.6 crore.

EBITDA margin at 35.3% versus 36.7%.

Net profit up 47.2% at Rs 74.2 crore versus Rs 50.4 crore.

Aditya Infotech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 45.5% at Rs 1,422 crore versus Rs 977 crore.

EBITDA at Rs 257 crore versus Rs 98 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.1% versus 10.0%.

Net profit at Rs 169 crore versus Rs 55 crore.

Swan Defence (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue at Rs 236 crore versus Rs 4.9 crore.

EBITDA loss at Rs 250 crore versus a loss of Rs 9.4 crore.

Net loss at Rs 142 crore versus a loss of Rs 22.8 crore.

Note: Other income stood at Rs 130 crore versus Rs 7 crore YoY. The board plans to raise up to Rs 4,000 crore via QIP, debt, and other routes. Rajesh Bhardwaj resigned as CFO, and Jignesh Shah was appointed as the new CFO from May 28.

TCI Express (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 6.8% at Rs 328 crore versus Rs 307 crore.

EBITDA up 19.8% at Rs 31.5 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore.

EBITDA margin at 9.6% versus 8.6%.

Net profit down 17.2% at Rs 16 crore versus Rs 19.4 crore.

Note: The board reappointed Chander Agarwal as Managing Director for 5 years.

Gulf Oil Lubricants (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 10.8% at Rs 1,055 crore versus Rs 953 crore.

EBITDA up 6.1% at Rs 137 crore versus Rs 129 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.9% versus 13.5%.

Net profit down 2.6% at Rs 89.8 crore versus Rs 92.2 crore.

Note: The board declared a final dividend of Rs 30 per share.

Shalby (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 8.5% at Rs 287 crore versus Rs 265 crore.

EBITDA up 40.5% at Rs 29.3 crore versus Rs 20.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 10.2% versus 7.9%.

Net profit at Rs 18.3 crore versus a loss of Rs 11 crore.

PG Electroplast (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue down 10.1% at Rs 1,717 crore versus Rs 1,910 crore.

EBITDA down 43.9% at Rs 119 crore versus Rs 212 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.9% versus 11.1%.

Net profit down 55.3% at Rs 64.9 crore versus Rs 145 crore.

Ashiana Housing (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 48.1% at Rs 323 crore versus Rs 218 crore.

EBITDA up 12.8% at Rs 20.3 crore versus Rs 18 crore.

EBITDA margin at 6.3% versus 8.3%.

Net profit up 3.0% at Rs 20.9 crore versus Rs 20.3 crore.

Note: The board approved the issuance of NCDs worth up to Rs 100 crore.

MM Forgings (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 15.9% at Rs 430 crore versus Rs 371 crore.

EBITDA up 10.7% at Rs 80.8 crore versus Rs 72.9 crore.

EBITDA margin at 18.8% versus 19.7%.

Net profit up 41.8% at Rs 44.8 crore versus Rs 31.6 crore.

AXISCADES Tech (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 1.9% at Rs 273 crore versus Rs 268 crore.

EBITDA down 10.3% at Rs 33.6 crore versus Rs 37.4 crore.

EBITDA margin at 12.3% versus 14.0%.

Net profit down 98.6% at Rs 43 lakh versus Rs 30.8 crore.

Time Technoplast (Q4, Cons YoY)

Revenue up 14.2% at Rs 1,677 crore versus Rs 1,469 crore.

EBITDA up 12.8% at Rs 241 crore versus Rs 214 crore.

EBITDA margin at 14.4% versus 14.5%.

Net profit up 20.4% at Rs 132 crore versus Rs 110 crore.

Stocks To Watch

Oil India : The company's subsidiary signed a Joint Venture pact with Hindustan Waste Treatment for bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects.

: The company's subsidiary signed a Joint Venture pact with Hindustan Waste Treatment for bioenergy and sustainable waste management projects. HCLTech : Launched a new Autonomous Finance Platform designed for use with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise.

: Launched a new Autonomous Finance Platform designed for use with Google Cloud's Gemini Enterprise. Swiggy : A special resolution fell short of shareholder approval regarding amendments aimed at IOCC (Indian Owned and Controlled Company) status compliance. The company is working with shareholders to address their concerns.

: A special resolution fell short of shareholder approval regarding amendments aimed at IOCC (Indian Owned and Controlled Company) status compliance. The company is working with shareholders to address their concerns. Zydus Lifesciences : The US FDA granted Priority Review to the company's New Drug Application for Saroglitazar, indicated to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults. In a separate update, the board hiked its buyback price from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,260 per share while reducing the total buyback shares from 96 lakh to 87 lakh.

: The US FDA granted Priority Review to the company's New Drug Application for Saroglitazar, indicated to treat Primary Biliary Cholangitis (PBC) in adults. In a separate update, the board hiked its buyback price from Rs 1,150 to Rs 1,260 per share while reducing the total buyback shares from 96 lakh to 87 lakh. Coal India : The government will exercise the oversubscription (greenshoe) option of 1% (6.2 crore shares) in its ongoing OFS, taking the total offer size to 2% (12.3 crore shares). Retail investors, who can subscribe to 10% of the total offer, can place bids starting May 29.

: The government will exercise the oversubscription (greenshoe) option of 1% (6.2 crore shares) in its ongoing OFS, taking the total offer size to 2% (12.3 crore shares). Retail investors, who can subscribe to 10% of the total offer, can place bids starting May 29. Reliance Industries : Set to hold its 49th AGM on June 19 and fixed June 5 as the record date for determining the FY26 dividend.

: Set to hold its 49th AGM on June 19 and fixed June 5 as the record date for determining the FY26 dividend. NTPC Green Energy : Declared Commercial Operations on the final 105 MW capacity of its 1,200 MW solar project in Gujarat.

: Declared Commercial Operations on the final 105 MW capacity of its 1,200 MW solar project in Gujarat. Cholamandalam Investment : Allotted non-convertible securities worth Rs 5,000 crore.

: Allotted non-convertible securities worth Rs 5,000 crore. Tata Motors : Fixed June 12 as the record date for determining eligibility for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share.

: Fixed June 12 as the record date for determining eligibility for a final dividend of Rs 4 per share. Paytm: Following the Supreme Court upholding a 28% GST on online gaming, Paytm clarified there is no impact regarding its First Games GST matter. The First Games gaming business was discontinued in August 2025, and its investment carrying value is already nil. A GST SCN of Rs 5,712 crore is still pending adjudication.

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