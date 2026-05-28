US, Iran Reach Deal On 60-Day Ceasefire Extension MoU, Trump's Final Approval Awaited: Report

The United States and Iran have reached a tentative agreement on a 60-day memorandum of understanding to extend the ceasefire and launch formal negotiations on Tehran's nuclear programme, but US President Donald Trump has not yet given the deal his final approval, Axios reported Thursday, citing two US officials.

The signing of the MOU would mark the most significant diplomatic breakthrough since the war began in February, though a comprehensive agreement addressing Trump's core nuclear demands would still require further intensive negotiations.

Axios reported that the deal terms were largely agreed upon as of Tuesday, but both sides needed sign-off from senior leadership before proceeding.

US officials told the outlet that the Iranian side subsequently confirmed it had obtained the necessary approvals and was prepared to sign. Iran has not publicly confirmed that. Trump, however, asked for more time. "The president relayed to the mediators that he wants a couple of days to think about it," a US official told Axios.

The specific terms of the MOU, as described to Axios by US officials, are far-reaching.

— On the Strait of Hormuz — the chokepoint whose closure has sent global oil prices soaring — the agreement would declare shipping "unrestricted," meaning no tolls and no harassment.

— Iran would also be required to remove all mines from the strait within 30 days of signing.

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— The US naval blockade, in turn, would be lifted in proportion to the restoration of commercial shipping.

— On the nuclear front, Axios reported the MOU would include an Iranian commitment not to pursue a nuclear weapon, with the first issues to be negotiated during the 60-day window being the disposal of Iran's highly enriched uranium and the future of its enrichment programme.

— For its part, the US would commit to discussing sanctions relief and the release of frozen Iranian funds as part of the broader negotiations.

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— The agreement would also include a mechanism to facilitate humanitarian aid and goods reaching Iran.

Trump and his advisers have believed they were close to a deal at multiple earlier points in the conflict, only for those prospects to collapse.

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