SBI Chairman Setty Says Next Phase of Transformation Will Focus on Personalised Digital Banking

State Bank of India Chairman C. S. Setty said the bank's next phase of transformation will focus on delivering deeply personalised, seamless, and intuitive banking experiences across customer segments and channels, as India's largest lender accelerates its digital-first strategy.

Setty in the Bank's presentation said the bank's strategic priorities will continue to revolve around strengthening its “Digital First, Customer First” approach, with sustained investments planned across technology, data analytics, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital infrastructure.

According to him, the objective is to build a more intelligent, agile, and responsive banking ecosystem capable of meeting evolving customer expectations while improving operational efficiency across the organisation.

ALSO READ: PB Fintech Shares In Focus: Founders Plan Rs 654 Crore Block Deal

He said SBI will continue integrating the strength of its extensive physical branch network with the speed and convenience of digital platforms to create a truly omni-channel banking experience. While digital banking remains a key focus area, physical banking will continue to remain an important pillar of the bank's relationship-led operating model.

The chairman added that the bank will continue simplifying processes, reducing turnaround times, and improving service quality through continuous innovation and operational excellence initiatives.

Setty also highlighted the role of Project SARAL in driving the transformation journey. The initiative will focus on process re-engineering, standardisation, digital integration, and greater adoption of automation and artificial intelligence across banking operations.

The comments come at a time when Indian banks are increasingly investing in AI-led personalisation, digital servicing, and cybersecurity capabilities as competition intensifies across retail and digital banking segments.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.