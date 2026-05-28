PB Fintech Shares In Focus: Founders Plan Rs 654 Crore Block Deal

The shares of PB Fintech Ltd. will be in focus as co-founders Yashish Dahiya and Alok Bansal announced plans to offload shares through a block deal scheduled for May 29, sources told NDTV Profit.

According to the deal structure, the founders will together sell around 3.8 million shares, representing approximately 0.8% of the company's total equity. The transaction is expected to be executed at an indicative floor price of Rs 1,720 per share, which implies a discount of about 3.6% to the prevailing market price.

The total size of the proposed block deal is pegged at approximately Rs 654 crore, making it a notable near-term overhang for the stock as investors track promoter-level selling activity.

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Kotak Securities is acting as the banker to the transaction, managing the execution of the block trade.

PB Fintech Q4 Result

PB Fintech's net profit surges 53.5% at Rs 261 crore in the fourth quarter of the previous fiscal. This is in comparison to profit of Rs 170 crore in the same quarter of fiscal 2025, according to its stock exchange notification on Wednesday.

Consolidate revenue of Policybazaar parent advanced by 36.7% year-on-year for the three months ended March, reaching Rs 2,061 crore in comparison to Rs 1,508 crore. Operating income, or earnings before interest and taxes rose 94.3% to Rs 218 crore from Rs 112 crore. Margins expanded to 10.6% from 7.4% in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.

The total insurance premium for the quarter stood at Rs 9,217 crore, marking a 46% uptick year-on-year. This rise was led by growth in core online new protection business.

While the company's core insurance revenue was up 40% on a year-on-year basis, its core credit revenue had advanced 7%.

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