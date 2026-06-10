Monsoon 2026 Tracker: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Alert For Tamil Nadu, Kerala; Check Weather Forecast

The southwest monsoon is expected to make further progress across large parts of the country over the next few days. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that the conditions remain favourable for the advance of the southwest monsoon into additional regions of western, southern and eastern India.

The weather agency has also forecast widespread rainfall activity, including heavy to very heavy rain in several areas, accompanied by thunderstorms, strong winds and isolated hailstorms. Heavy rainfall is also likely over Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu over the next five to seven days.

Advance of the Southwest Monsoon

Weather conditions are favourable for the monsoon to advance further into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, the remaining parts of Tamil Nadu, as well as sections of Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha during the next three to four days.

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Heavy Rainfall Likely Over Tamil Nadu and Kerala

Isolated heavy rainfall is expected to sweep across several regions of Southern India between June 10 and June 14, with some areas facing very heavy downpours. According to the IMD, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal will experience these heavy spells from June 10 to 12, while Lakshadweep will experience these conditions till June 11.

Meanwhile, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam will get wet spells on June 11 and 13. Meanwhile, the most intense weather will hit Kerala and Mahe, which expect heavy rain on June 10 and June 13–14, escalating to isolated very heavy rainfall on June 11–12.

Heavy Rainfall Predicted For Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan and Ladakh

The weather agency predicted rainfall over Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, and Uttarakhand on June 10, and between June 13 and 16. Rainfall is also predicted for East Rajasthan, Haryana, Delhi, Punjab and West Uttar Pradesh during June 10 and 16, East Uttar Pradesh between June 10 and 13 and West Rajasthan during June 11-16.

Hailstorm in Delhi, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

The IMD further forecast isolated hailstorm activity over Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Uttarakhand and West Uttar Pradesh on June 11 and 12, and East Uttar Pradesh and Punjab on June 11.

Heat Wave Warning

Severe heat wave conditions are hitting isolated pockets of East Rajasthan, East and West Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and several other regions on June 10. Meanwhile, hot and humid weather conditions will blanket Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Goa and Odisha from June 10 to 11, with Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal also experiencing high humidity today, June 10.

Thunderstorms, Strong Winds Expected in Ladakh, Uttarakhand

The IMD has also warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across multiple states and union territories between June 10 and 16. The northern regions including Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Rajasthan will experience thunderstorm and gusty winds reaching up to 60 km/h throughout this week.

Meanwhile, eastern and northeastern regions will also see persistent thunderstorm activity, with Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands bracing for 50–60 km/h winds.

Forecast Of Temperatures

The weather department forecast that day temperatures across most of India will remain stable for the next few days. Northwest India will see steady temperatures through June 10, followed by a fall of 3–5°C from June 11 to 13, and a subsequent rise of 2–4°C. Central India will hold steady until June 12 before temperatures dip slightly by 2–3°C.

Similarly, East India will experience no major changes until June 11, after which temperatures will drop by 2–4°C between June 12 and 14 before stabilising again. Meanwhile, the rest of the country can expect steady maximum temperatures with no significant fluctuations until June 15.

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