Water Level In Mumbai Lakes Drops To 12.5% As Island City's Wait For Monsoon Continues

Mumbai's seven water-supplying lakes are currently at critical levels, with total water stock at just 1,80,756 million litres out of the total capacity of 14,47,363 million litres, according to data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday.

The current stock is just 12.49% of the total capacity, raising concerns about water availability in the city. This is still higher than 2025, when levels were around 10%, and 2024, when it was just 5.8%.

Among the reservoirs, Upper Vaitarna is completely empty, the data showed. Other key lakes supplying significant water needs for Mumbai are Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar and Tulsi lakes. These lakes are located on the outskirts of Mumbai and in neighbouring districts like Thane, Palghar and Nashik.

The concerns surrounding water levels in these lakes are heightened this year due to predictions of poor monsoon in Maharashtra and India. The Southwest monsoon, scheduled between June and September, remains a key source of replenishment of these reservoirs.

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Current Stock In Seven Lakes

Data from the past week shows water levels in Mumbai's seven lakes continue to fall. Although the monsoon arrived in Maharashtra on June 6, Mumbai is still awaiting its full onset. Pre-monsoon showers have lashed the city but are not enough to recharge the reservoirs.

The BMC data showed that Modak Sagar, one of the most critical sources of water supply in Mumbai, currently has a stock of just 42,305 million litres, about 33% of the total capacity.

Tansa remains at 7.5%, while Middle Vaitarna is at 15.29% of its total capacity. Upper Vaitarna, Tansa and Middle Vaitarna reservoirs together hold 82,867 million litres of water, compared to a capacity of 694,582 million litres. The combined storage stands at 12% of total capacity.

Meanwhile, Bhatsa lake stores 12% of its total capacity of 7,17,037 million litres. Vihar is at 42% capacity, holding around 12,000 ML of its 27,698 ML capacity. Tulsi lake remains at 25% capacity.

Even as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) placed Mumbai on a yellow alert on June 9, warning of up to moderate rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, no rainfall was recorded in these seven lakes, the data showed.

The IMD has predicted light rain and thundershowers for Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and nearby districts till June 13. With the southwest monsoon expected to arrive anytime soon, these lakes may see gradual improvement in water levels.

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If Mumbai witnesses poor monsoon, the city may face water stress in the coming months.

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