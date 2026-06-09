IMD Warns Of Thunderstorms, Lightning In Mumbai, Pune; Over 20 Maharashtra Districts Under Yellow Alert

Maharashtra is bracing for another wet spell on Tuesday, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue a yellow alert for nearly 30 districts. The agency warned of widespread severe weather conditions. Significant downpours are anticipated in Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and the Konkan region, including Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg.

The weather department has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 km/h at isolated places on June 9, 2026.

Following this initial spell, there is a high probability of continued light to moderate rain and thunderstorms spreading across Pune, Mumbai and Thane from June 10 through June 13, 2026. Additionally, heavy showers are forecast for Satara and Kolhapur, where monsoon activity has steadily intensified over the past few days.

ALSO READ | Mumbai Weather Today June 9: City To See Partly Sunny Skies And Possible Thunderstorms

Nashik and Ahmednagar face rainy conditions with thunder and lightning, while scattered light to moderate showers are predicted for parts of Marathwada and Vidarbha during this period. Despite passing rain showers, intense heat will persist across multiple regions.

The Vidarbha and Khandesh regions face the brunt of this spell, with temperatures forecast to repeatedly breach the 40°C threshold despite active, intermittent precipitation.

Even with escalating monsoon activity in parts of Maharashtra, agricultural experts are advising farmers against rushing into Kharif sowing until the region receives consistent, widespread rainfall.

Dr Kailas Dakhore, head of the Meteorology Department at Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Agricultural University in Parbhani, told News18 that atmospheric conditions are currently stalling rapid monsoon advancement across Marathwada. He anticipates the monsoon will break into the region and gradually cover it between June 12 and June 18.

ALSO READ | Monsoon To Advance In West Bengal, K'taka & Others States, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu — Forecast

During active thunderstorms, individuals should immediately suspend outdoor work in fields and open areas to seek secure indoor shelter. Avoid standing beneath tall trees or isolated structures, as these are primary targets for lightning strikes.

Indoors, ensure that electrical appliances are completely unplugged to prevent surge damage. Additionally, anyone in or near water bodies must exit immediately, and everyone should maintain a safe distance from objects capable of conducting electricity.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.