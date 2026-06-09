Monsoon To Advance In West Bengal, K'taka & Others States, IMD Warns Of Heavy Rainfall In Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu — Forecast

As monsoon enters several parts of India, the India Meterological Department forecasts that conditions are favourable for it to advance towards some more regions of central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, remaining parts of Tamil Nadu and Southwest Bay of Bengal, some more parts of westcentral & northwest Bay of Bengal, some parts of Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal, Sikkim, remaining parts of Northeastern states during next 2 to 3 days.

Today, June 9, heavy rainfall is expected over Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura West Bengal and Sikkim. Very heavy rainfall is likely to fall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Rayalaseema, Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Telangana.

Some regions of the country are also expected witness heat wave conditions including parts of East Uttar Pradesh, Haryana Chandigarh, Delhi, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan-Muzaffarabad, Punjab, Vidarbha, West Rajasthan, West Uttar Pradesh.

Region-wise rainfall forecast for June 9

Northwest India

Scattered rainfall in Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Uttarakhand along with thunderstorm, lighting and gusty winds likely.

Central India

Scattered rainfall accompanied with thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds likely over Chhattisgarh, East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and West Madhya Pradesh.

East India

Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim are likely to witness very heavy rainfall. Widespread rainfall is expecetd in Andaman & Nicobar Islands and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Scattered rainfall likely over Gangetic West Bengal, Odisha and Bihar.

Northeast India

Widespread rainfall in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura along with heavy and very heavy rainfall in some regions.

West India

Heavy rainfall likely over Konkan, Goa and Madhya Maharashtra, while scattered rainfall in Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada and Saurashtra.

South India

Scattered rainfall likely over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, North Interior Karnataka. Heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep and Rayalaseema, Coastal Karnataka, South Interior Karnataka, Telangana with very heavy rainfall in some parts.

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