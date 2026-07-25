Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3: Thalapathy Vijay Farewell Film Crosses Rs 100-Crore Gross Worldwide

The film has shown healthy weekend growth after a drop on its second day.

The film earned Rs 25.01 crore net (live) on Day 3 so far, taking its total India net collection to Rs 88.86 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now crossed Rs 100 crore, reaching Rs 112 crore, according to early estimates by Sacnilk.

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its strong run at the Indian box office on its first Saturday, recording better collections than Friday.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 3

Jana Nayagan is currently running across 11,735 shows nationwide and has registered an overall occupancy of 35.3% on Saturday. The film opened with a massive Rs 42.70 crore net on Thursday before collections dropped to Rs 21.15 crore on Friday. However, the first Saturday has brought fresh momentum, with Day 3 collections climbing to Rs 25.01 crore so far.

With three days completed, the film has collected Rs 88.86-crore net in India. The India gross collection currently stands at Rs 104.51 crore, making it one of the fastest Tamil releases this year to cross the Rs 100 crore gross milestone domestically.

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Tamil Version Continues To Lead

The Tamil version remained the driving force behind the film's performance on Day 3. It collected Rs 22.23 crore net (live) from 5,973 shows, registering an impressive 55% occupancy.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.91 crore (live) while running across 4,482 shows, with an overall occupancy of 13%. Meanwhile, the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.87 crore (live) from 1,280 shows, recording 21% occupancy.

Overall Language-wise Performance

After three days, the Tamil version has generated Rs 78.38 crore net, accounting for the bulk of the film's collections. The Hindi version has contributed Rs 5.51 crore, while the Telugu version has added Rs 4.97 crore to the overall total.

The strong performance in Tamil Nadu continues to be the film's biggest strength, while the Hindi and Telugu versions have delivered comparatively modest numbers.

Weekend Momentum Boosts Collections

The rise in collections on Saturday indicates that Jana Nayagan has benefited from the weekend rush after Friday's expected decline. The improved occupancy also suggests stronger footfalls compared to the previous day. All eyes are now on Sunday's performance.

Directed by H Vinoth and produced by KVN Productions, Jana Nayagan stars Thalapathy Vijay, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Reba Monica John. The film will now look to capitalise on the remainder of the opening weekend before entering its first full week in theatres.

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