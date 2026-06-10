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India's Fuel Consumption Drops 6.5% In May As LPG Demand Plummets; Petrol, Diesel See Subdued Growth

The fall comes amid a global energy supply disruption and the on-going conflict in West Asia between Iran and United States; besides this sharp rise in bulk diesel prices and higher prices at private pumps have also led to curbing consumption.

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India's Fuel Consumption Drops 6.5% In May As LPG Demand Plummets; Petrol, Diesel See Subdued Growth
Image: Unsplash

India's fuel consumption fell by 6.5% in May due to sharp rise in prices and a supply crunch triggered by the Iran war and subsequent Hormuz blockade. 

Data from the Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell revealed that demand for petroleum products has declined to 19.93 Metric Tonne (MT) as against 21.3 MT last year during the same period. 

LPG consumption fell 20.5% to 2.13 MT; while Naptha demand fell 29.5% in May. Naptha, a precursor for the production of gas products, is being diverted to increase LPG production. Petrol and Diesel sales saw subdued demand and rose only 3.3% and 1.5%, Aviation Turbine Fuel or ATF sales remained flat at 7.83 lakh tonnes in May as airlines limited flights.

The fall comes amid a global energy supply disruption and the on-going conflict in West Asia between Iran and United States; besides this sharp rise in bulk diesel prices and higher prices at private pumps have also led to curbing consumption. 

(This is a developing story)

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