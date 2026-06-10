Iran Targets F-35 Hangars At Jordan Airbase, Fresh Explosion Heard Near Qeshm Island

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has claimed a missile strike on a US airbase in Jordan that it says destroyed F-35 fighter jet hangars and a command and control centre, as a fresh explosion was reported near Qeshm Island in the Strait of Hormuz region.

Iran's Mehr News Agency reported that the IRGC's public relations office said its Aerospace Force fighters fired solid-fuel ballistic missiles at the Jordanian base, destroying four important targets, including hangars housing F-35 warplanes and what it described as a command and control centre of the "child-killing US army".

The IRGC statement cited a Quranic verse on reciprocal response, framing the operation as a religiously sanctioned act of retaliation.

According to Mehr, the IRGC described the Jordan strike as part of "completing the retaliatory operation" in response to continued American "mischief', saying it followed the IRGC Navy's successful strikes on 21 targets at US air and naval bases across the region and the downing of a US MQ-9 drone over the town of Jam. "Our forces are ready to deliver a crushing and decisive response to any renewed aggression, and the consequences of any further aggression rest with the American enemy," the IRGC statement said, as per Mehr.

Separately, an explosion was heard near Qeshm Island and the cause was not immediately clear.

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The claims come amid a sweeping exchange of fire between the US and Iran that has escalated Tuesday night.

The IRGC launched drone and missile strikes against US military installations in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan after US Central Command conducted three waves of strikes against Iranian air defence systems, radar sites, and ground control stations near the Strait of Hormuz on Tuesday.

Those US strikes were themselves a response to Iran's downing of a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman on June 8.

The conflict has been ongoing since late February 2026, when the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran.

A nominally active ceasefire has been repeatedly breached by both sides, with Wednesday's exchanges marking one of the most intense single-day escalations of the war to date. The IRGC's claims regarding the F-35 hangars have not been independently verified.

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