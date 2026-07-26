Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where To Watch Liverpool's First Pre-Season Friendly In India

With the FIFA World Cup 2026 now in the rear-view mirror, attention shifts back to club football as teams across Europe begin preparations for the new season. Liverpool kick off their pre-season schedule with a meeting against fellow Premier League side Sunderland in Nashville, offering fans a first glimpse of the Reds under new management.

Liverpool enter the campaign at the start of a new era following Arne Slot's departure at the end of May. The club have appointed former Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as head coach, with the Spaniard tasked with building on Liverpool's recent success while overseeing a squad in transition. Renowned for his aggressive pressing and front-foot style of football, Iraola arrives after guiding Bournemouth into European competition for the first time in the club's history.

The Reds have also reshaped their squad during the summer. Defender Jeremy Jacquet has arrived from Rennes as a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, while attacker Victor Muñoz and youngster Ifeanyi Ndukwe add fresh options in forward areas. Liverpool will also have to adapt after the departures of senior figures Mohamed Salah, Andy Robertson and Ibrahima Konaté.

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Sunderland, meanwhile, continue their impressive rise under French coach Régis Le Bris. The Black Cats finished seventh on their return to the Premier League last season to secure a first European qualification in 53 years. With the likes of Brian Brobbey, Enzo Le Fée, Granit Xhaka and new signing Thomas Meunier in the squad, Sunderland arrive after a convincing 5-1 pre-season victory over York City.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Pre-Season Friendly Match Details

Liverpool will take on Sunderland in a pre-season friendly at GEODIS Park in Nashville, USA, on Saturday, July 25, 2026. For fans in India, the match is scheduled to kick off at 3:30 AM IST, on July 26.

Liverpool vs Sunderland Live Streaming: Where To Watch In India

The Liverpool vs Sunderland pre-season friendly will not be televised in India.

Fans can watch the match live via All Red Video (LFCTV GO), Liverpool FC's official subscription-based streaming platform, available on the web, mobile devices and compatible smart TVs. Fans can also purchase a match streaming pass from Sunderland's official website.

There is no confirmed live streaming partner for Indian viewers.

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