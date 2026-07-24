Rodri Out: Setback For Man City Campaign As Midfield Maestro Is Set To Undergo Back Surgery

Spain and Manchester City midfielder Rodri will undergo back surgery next week, Manchester City's head coach Enzo Maresca confirmed on Friday.

The Spain international suffered an injury-hit campaign last season after recovering from an ACL injury he suffered in 2024. He went on to help Spain win the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Maresca did not provide a timeline for Rodri's recovery from the latest injury setback. However, the 46-year-old said the club wants the former Ballon d'Or winner to remain at Manchester City amid speculation surrounding his future.

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"Around a big player, there is always speculation, so I'm not worried about that. I think it's normal also because they won the World Cup. He was one of the best players, and I think every manager wants to have Rodri because he's a top player,” Maresca said. “But now (he has) surgery on, I think Monday, and he needs a holiday. He needs to rest, he needs to recover, and then he will be back here with us,” he added.

Rodri, who captained Spain to the FIFA World Cup 2026 title, was also named the tournament's best player, winning the Golden Ball ahead of Lionel Messi.

Maresca made the remarks during his unveiling as Manchester City head coach after Pep Guardiola stepped down at the end of last season.

The Italian, who previously worked under Guardiola at City, said returning to the club felt like coming home after managerial spells at Leicester City and Chelsea. He also acknowledged the challenge of succeeding one of the game's greatest managers.

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“First of all, I want to say that it's a privilege because the reason why the club decided to go for me, that means that for me it's a privilege. I said many times that I consider Pep probably the best coach in the world in the last 20-25 years, but again, it's a challenge. It's nice. It's a privilege,” he concluded.

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