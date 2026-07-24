Former Bayern Munich Star Mark van Bommel Named Belgium Head Coach

Former Bayern Munich midfielder Mark van Bommel has been appointed as the new head coach of the Belgium men's national football team, the Royal Belgian Football Association announced on Friday.

"The Royal Belgian Football Association is pleased to announce that Mark van Bommel (49 years old) will become the new head coach of the Red Devils from 15 August 2026," it said.

The RBFA confirmed the appointment on its official website, marking the start of a new chapter for the Red Devils as they look to rebuild under the former Bayern captain.

ALSO READ: 'Intolerable And Unacceptable': Luis De La Fuente Slams Argentina's Behaviour After FIFA World Cup 2026 Final

The 49-year-old Dutchman succeeds Rudi Garcia, who parted ways with the federation after Belgium's quarter-final exit at the FIFA World Cup. Van Bommel has signed a two-year contract that will keep him in charge through UEFA Euro 2028.

Van Bommel will be joined by a new-look technical staff, with former Chelsea and Liverpool winger Boudewijn Zenden among three experienced assistants brought in as part of his coaching team. The Belgian Football Association said the appointments are aimed at strengthening the national team's coaching setup ahead of the upcoming international cycle.

RBFA Sports Director Vincent Mannaert welcomed Van Bommel and his backroom staff following the announcement.

"I am very pleased that Mark van Bommel and his assistants have accepted our challenge. They are hungry and ambitious, and I am convinced that, thanks to their international experience as coach and player, they will be able to perfectly help our Red Devils to continue growing, achieve results, and fully utilise their potential on an individual and collective level," he added.

Speaking after his appointment, Van Bommel said he was honoured to be named head coach of the Belgian national team.

"It is a great honour to become the national coach of Belgium. I would like to thank the Royal Belgian Football Association for the trust they have placed in me," Bommel said.

Van Bommel takes over a Belgium side seeking to bounce back after its World Cup campaign ended in the quarter-finals.

The former Netherlands international midfielder will now oversee the team's preparations for the next major international tournaments, with his contract running until the conclusion of Euro 2028.

ALSO READ: Germany Appoint Jurgen Klopp As Head Coach After Julian Nagelsmann Steps Down Following World Cup Exit

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.