Iran Attacks US Bases In Kuwait, Bahrain And Jordan After Fresh Air Strikes

Iran on Wednesday launched a sweeping retaliatory assault targeting American military installations across the Gulf region, firing ballistic missiles and drones at US bases in Bahrain, Kuwait, and Jordan in response to American strikes on Iranian territory.

Axios journalist Barak Ravid reported, citing a US official, that at least four ballistic missiles and several drones were fired by Iran at US bases across the three countries.

RT reported that the IRGC confirmed a strike on a US air base in eastern Jordan, with footage circulating on social media appearing to show missiles over Jordanian skies.

In Bahrain, the Hormuz Letter reported that footage showed a ground-level explosion in Manama in the direction of the US Fifth Fleet headquarters, with up to 20 separate explosions subsequently reported across the city. Bahrain's Ministry of Interior posted on X: "The siren has been sounded. Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place."

Kuwait's military also confirmed active intercept operations. The General Staff of the Kuwaiti Army announced on X that "Kuwaiti air defense systems are currently intercepting hostile aerial targets in accordance with approved operational procedures," urging residents to follow safety instructions from official sources only.

Al Jazeera reported that the IRGC's Aerospace Force claimed its long-range, solid-fuel missiles struck and destroyed four critical targets at the Jordanian airbase, including F-35 fighter jet hangars and a primary command and control centre.

The IRGC framed the strike as part of a broader retaliatory operation, which it claimed encompassed 21 targets hit across various US air and naval bases in the region, as well as the downing of a US MQ-9 drone over Iranian airspace.

The corps warned that its forces remain fully prepared to deliver a "crushing and decisive" response to any further US military action, stating that Washington would bear full responsibility for the consequences of further escalation.

ALSO READ: Iran's IRGC Targets US Fifth Fleet In Bahrain After American Strikes, Warns Of More Severe Response

The IRGC had earlier confirmed a drone strike on the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain, carried out at 2:30 a.m. local time, per Iran's semi-official Tasnim News Agency.

In its statement, the IRGC warned of "a more severe response" should US operations continue, accusing Washington of attacking civilian infrastructure in Jask, Sirik, and Qeshm under "false pretexts."

The assaults follow US Central Command's completion of strikes on Iranian air defence installations, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz using Air Force and Navy fighter jets, itself a response to Iran's downing of a US Army Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman on Monday.

The conflict has been ongoing since late February 2026, when the US and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran. A nominally active ceasefire has been repeatedly breached by both sides in the months since.

ALSO READ: US Air Force, Navy Jets Hit Iran's Air Defence, Ground Control Stations, Surveillance Radar Near Hormuz

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