Iran's IRGC Targets US Fifth Fleet In Bahrain After American Strikes, Warns Of More Severe Response

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has launched a drone attack against the US Fifth Fleet in Bahrain and warned of a "more severe response" if American military operations against Iranian territory continue, according to Tasnim News Agency.

"IRGC Navy forces launched a drone attack at 2:30 a.m. against the U.S. Fifth Fleet in Bahrain," Tasnim reported, citing an IRGC statement. It warned that should what it described as US "aggression" continue, it would face consequences of greater severity.

In its statement, the IRGC also provided its account of the damage inflicted by the preceding American strikes.

"The warmongering US regime attacked several points in Jask, Sirik and Qeshm early this morning under false pretexts, damaging a telecommunications mast in Sirik and destroying two water tanks in the city," the IRGC said, as quoted by Iranian media. It added that clashes were continuing.

The drone strike on Bahrain came hours after US Central Command confirmed that American Air Force and Navy fighter jets had struck Iranian air defence installations, ground control stations, and surveillance radar sites near the Strait of Hormuz using precision munitions.

ALSO READ: US Air Force, Navy Jets Hit Iran's Air Defence, Ground Control Stations, Surveillance Radar Near Hormuz

CENTCOM described the operation as "a proportional response to recent attacks on U.S. forces and international commercial ships transiting regional waters," and said US forces "remain vigilant and postured to defend against unjustified Iranian aggression."

The US strikes were themselves triggered by Iran's downing of a US Army AH-64 Apache helicopter near the coast of Oman on Monday. CENTCOM said both crew members were rescued and are in stable condition.

Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi had earlier warned Washington that Tehran's armed forces would leave "no attack or threat unanswered," writing on X: "Leave our region if you want to be safe."

ALSO READ: 'Leave Our Region If You Want To Be Safe': Iran Issues Stark Warning To US Amid Strikes

The Bahrain drone strike marks a significant geographical expansion of the conflict, with the IRGC directly targeting a major US naval headquarters for the first time in the current round of exchanges.

The US Fifth Fleet, headquartered in Manama, oversees American naval operations across the Middle East, including in the Persian Gulf, Red Sea, and Arabian Sea.

The conflict has been ongoing since late February 2026, when the US and Israel launched coordinated strikes on Iran under Operation Epic Fury.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.