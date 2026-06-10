Eli Lilly's Foundayo Tops Oral Semaglutide On Key Measures In Type 2 Diabetes Trial

The manufacturer of Zepbound (tirzepatide), Eli Lilly and Co. has released comprehensive findings from Phase 3 trials in the Achieve programme assessing Foundayo (orforglipron), a small-molecule oral GLP-1 used without meal or water restrictions, in individuals with type 2 diabetes.

Foundayo fared better than oral semaglutide on all major secondary objectives in the historic head-to-head Achieve-3 study. Foundayo outperformed dapagliflozin and a placebo added to insulin glargine in tems of A1C reduction and weight loss in Achieve-2 and Achieve-5, respectively, according to Bio Pharm International.

According to a company announcement, Foundayo surpassed oral semaglutide across primary and important secondary endpoints in the Achieve-3 study, the first phase 3 head-to-head comparison of two oral GLP-1 treatments.

Achieve-2, Achieve-3, and Achieve-5 results were presented during the 86th Scientific Sessions of the American Diabetes Association. While Achieve-2 and Achieve-5 were published in The Lancet and JAMA, respectively, the results of Achieve-3 were simultaneously published in The Lancet.

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Over 52 weeks, the Achieve-3 study compared two doses of Foundayo with approved oral semaglutide doses in 1,698 people with type 2 diabetes who were not adequately controlled on metformin.

In the maximum-dose comparison, oral semaglutide 14 mg reduced A1C by 1.4%, whereas Foundayo 17.2 mg reduced A1C by an average of 2.2% from a baseline of 8.3%. A1C was reduced by 57.1% as a result of the change. Additionally, the treatment resulted in more weight reduction. Patients who took Foundayo 17.2 mg lost an average of 19.7 pounds, which is 73.6% more than those who took oral semaglutide 14 mg, who lost 11.0 pounds.

Interestingly, compared to 12.5% of patients receiving oral semaglutide, 37.1% of patients getting the higher dose of Foundayo attained an A1C below 5.7%, a threshold typically regarded as within the normal glycemic range.

"Achieve-3 provides the first head-to-head data on oral GLP-1s in type 2 diabetes, with orforglipron showing greater A1C and weight reductions than oral semaglutide," Julio Rosenstock, clinical professor of medicine at the University of Texas.

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