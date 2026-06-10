Will Artemis III Land On The Moon? Crew Members, Launch Plans, And NASA Mission Update

United States space agency NASA on Tuesday named its four main astronauts for the upcoming Artemis III mission. The mission is scheduled for 2027 and will test key systems needed for future Moon missions.

Artemis III will launch aboard NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The Orion spacecraft will carry the crew into low Earth orbit, where engineers will check its systems before the next phase of the mission.

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"This highly choreographed mission includes a dramatic multi-launch campaign of the world's most powerful rockets, testing integrated hardware between Orion and the landers, including system interfaces, software, propulsion, and communications," NASA said.

It explained that for the first time, Orion will attempt to "rendezvous and dock with test versions of commercial lunar landers" being developed by Blue Origin and SpaceX. The mission will also test software, communications, propulsion, and other systems.

Will Artemis III Land On Moon?

The Artemis III mission will carry out a series of complex tests in Earth orbit in 2027 to prepare for future lunar exploration. According to NASA, the demonstrations in this mission are critical for Artemis IV, currently planned for 2028.

Eventually, Artemis IV is expected to become the first crewed mission to land astronauts near the Moon's South Pole.

"The mission will undertake a series of challenging tests in Earth orbit in 2027, essential for Artemis IV, the first planned crewed mission to the lunar South Pole in 2028." NASA said.

Artemis III Mission Crew

NASA has assigned four astronauts to the Artemis III mission. Randy Bresnik will serve as commander, while Luca Parmitano will be the pilot. Mission specialists are Andre Douglas and Frank Rubio.

NASA also named Bob Hines as the backup crew member. The astronauts will begin training on Orion spacecraft systems and support development and testing of lunar landers being built by Blue Origin and SpaceX.

Mission pilot Parmitano will represent the European Space Agency, marking the first time when an ESA astronaut joins Artemis mission. This will also be the third mission to space for Bresnik.

Mission Updates

The Artemis III mission builds on the successful Artemis II flight completed in April. NASA and its partners are currently preparing for the Artemis III test flight.

"Engineers will connect the Orion crew module and service module this summer and integrate the spacecraft's docking system, which will fly for the first time," NASA said. Heat shield testing is also progressing. Additionally, the work on the SLS rocket is advancing, while booster segments have arrived at Kennedy Space Center, and rocket stacking is expected to begin this summer, NASA said.

Meanwhile, Blue Origin and SpaceX are developing lunar landers for the mission. The Artemis III mission is scheduled for 2027.

Mission Timeline

According to NASA, Artemis III will involve multiple launches and complex docking tests in Earth orbit. A Blue Origin lander test vehicle will launch first, followed by NASA's Orion spacecraft carrying astronauts aboard the rocket. Orion will spend about two days docked with the lander for system checks and demonstrations.

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Later, a SpaceX Starship test vehicle will rendezvous with Orion for additional testing. After completing all objectives, Orion will undock and return the crew to Earth, splashing down in the Pacific Ocean. The mission is expected to last about two weeks.

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