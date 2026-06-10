Water Crisis Looms In Pune? City May Get Supply On Alternate Days From June 15

The Pune Municipal Corporation is preparing a blueprint to introduce an alternate-day water supply system across the city, following forecasts of a below-normal monsoon. The proposed rationing plan has triggered concern among residents, who fear daily inconvenience and a sharp rise in dependence on private water tankers, which may become costlier due to increased demand.

If water supply is reduced, housing societies and people in Pune may find it harder to get enough water. Many may also have to spend more money to buy water in emergencies. Officials are checking the city's water system to handle possible shortages.

Civic authorities revealed that the city's vital dam chain currently holds approximately 5.87 TMC of water, but cautioned that only about 3 TMC remains usable for municipal supply once other essential allocations are factored in. With Pune's daily consumption hovering around 1,500 MLD, officials warned that maintaining an uninterrupted, everyday water supply is no longer viable under the current reserves.

Action Follows The Water Supply Cut-down

The impending water crisis has been directly linked to deficient rainfall across the catchment areas that feed the Khadakwasla dam chain, compounded by sluggish monsoon advancement. Civic officials expressed growing concern that these dry conditions could lead to a further, rapid depletion of the city's remaining water reserves over the coming weeks, according to the Free Press Journal.

As part of a stringent emergency response, the municipal corporation is preparing to enforce immediate shutdowns of commercial vehicle washing centres and public swimming pools across the city. Additionally, the civic body will restrict the utilisation of drinking water for construction activities, shifting the mandate towards the expanded use of treated wastewater for all non-potable purposes. To ensure strict compliance, dedicated inspection squads will conduct aggressive surprise checks throughout Pune to identify and heavily penalise any misuse of potable water.

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