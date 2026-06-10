Cabinet Approves Ahmedabad Metro's Extension, Central Govt Office And Residential Complexes In Amaravati

The Union Cabinet led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved projects worth Rs 4,703 crore on Wednesday, June 10.

These projects include extension of Ahmedabad Metro, Phase 2A, proposed to be constructed with a total outlay of Rs 2,169 crore. The extension will connect the existing metro to the Airport and the upcoming Commonwealth Games complex.

Phase 2 A of the Ahmedabad Metro Project will an approximately 6.032 km of new corridor, aimed at to integrate key zones, including residential and commercial hubs with existing Ahmedabad-Gandhinagar corridor, the govt said in a release on Wednesday. Additionally, sports facilities will mostly likely be developed in the vicinity for the World Police Games 2029 and Commonwealth Games 2030. The project is expected to generate 2,000 jobs during the peak period of construction activity and 500 persons are likely to work during Operation & Maintenance of the system.

In addition to the extension of metro, Cabinet has approved the construction of a central government office and residential complexes in Amaravati with an outlay of Rs 1,299 crore and Rs 1,235 crore respectively. The government has planned to shift all central govt offices in city to the proposed complex.

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