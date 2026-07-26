The Odyssey Box Office Collection Day 9: Christopher Nolan's Epic Continues Strong Run In India

The Odyssey, directed by Christopher Nolan, continued its successful theatrical run in India over the second weekend, maintaining a steady hold at the domestic box office. The historical epic remained one of the strongest-performing Hollywood releases in the country, with the English version driving the majority of its collections while the Hindi version continued its limited but steady run.

'The Odyssey' Box Office Collection

According to Sacnilk, The Odyssey collected Rs 11.05 crore on its second Saturday across 4,591 shows. The film recorded a 61.3% growth compared to its previous day's collection of Rs 6.85 crore.

The film's total India net collection has reached Rs 108.20 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 129.15 crore so far.

The film opened with Rs 17.40 crore on its first Friday, followed by Rs 22.00 crore on Saturday and Rs 21.90 crore on Sunday. It collected Rs 8.00 crore on Monday, Rs 8.35 crore on Tuesday, Rs 6.50 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 6.15 crore on Thursday, taking its first-week total to Rs 90.30 crore.

In the second week, the film earned Rs 6.85 crore on Friday and added Rs 11.05 crore on Saturday.

Language-Wise Box Office Performance

According to Sacnilk, the English version remained the biggest contributor on Saturday, collecting Rs 9.75 crore with 80.0% occupancy across 2,787 shows.

The Hindi version earned Rs 1.00 crore with 18.0% occupancy from 1,494 shows. The Tamil version contributed Rs 10 lakh with 43.0% occupancy across 64 shows, while the Telugu version collected Rs 20 lakh with 21.0% occupancy from 246 shows.

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Regional Occupancy Highlights

According to Sacnilk, the English version recorded its highest occupancy in Chennai at 97.3%, followed by Bengaluru at 60.8%, Hyderabad at 44.5%, Kochi at 42.5%, Pune at 42.3%, Mumbai at 36.0%, Kolkata at 31.3%, the National Capital Region at 27.5%, and Ahmedabad at 24.8%.

For the Hindi version, Bengaluru and Pune recorded the highest occupancy at 36.3% each, followed by Mumbai at 20.8%, Chandigarh at 19.3%, the National Capital Region at 18.3%, Lucknow at 18.0%, Jaipur at 17.8%, Kolkata at 17.0%, Hyderabad at 16.0%, Bhopal at 13.8%, Ahmedabad at 12.3%, and Surat at 11.3%.

As per Sacnilk, The Odyssey has earned Rs 108.20 crore in India net collections and Rs 129.15 crore in India gross collections so far.

About 'The Odyssey'

The Odyssey is a historical epic directed by Christopher Nolan, based on the ancient Greek epic poem by Homer. The film follows the legendary journey of Odysseus, the King of Ithaca, as he faces mythical creatures, powerful gods, and dangerous challenges while trying to return home after the Trojan War. The movie stars Matt Damon as Odysseus, alongside Tom Holland, Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Lupita Nyong'o, Robert Pattinson, Charlize Theron, Jon Bernthal, and Benny Safdie in key roles. Combining Nolan's signature storytelling with large-scale visuals, The Odyssey is one of the biggest Hollywood releases of the year.

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