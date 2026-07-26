IMD Forecasts 'Very Heavy' Rainfall Over Isolated Places In Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh On July 28, 29

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasts 'heavy' to 'very heavy' rainfall on July 28 and 29 over isolated places in Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, according to a special weather bulletin released by the weather body on Sunday.

The IMD projects 'heavy to very heavy rainfall', exceeding 12 cm, is at isolated places over the northern and eastern parts of Punjab and Haryana Chandigarh during the aforementioned period. It predicts heavy rain at isolated places in the same regions on July 27, 30, and 31.

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"In view of this monsoon spell, it is advised to take adequate precautionary and safety measures," the bulletin stated.

Rainfall activity is "very likely" to increase over the aforementioned states from July 28-30, 2026.

Anticipated Impact

The IMD warned residents of the region regarding rainfall causing damage to standing crops and harvested crops lying in the open.

The expected impacts from this considerable downpour include a rise in water level of rivers and seasonal streams along with flash flood risks. The rain is expected to bring water logging with it in most low-lying areas. Short term disruptions of municipal services such as water and electricity services are also likely, along with the closures of some underpasses.

Traffic congestion is also anticipated in these areas, owing to water logging, slippery roads and low visibility which will extend travel time.

IMD's Advice To Residents Facing Heavy Rainfall

The IMD advises residents not to venture into water logged areas and avoid going near rivers, seasonal streams and other water bodies. It also recommends avoiding taking shelter in weak structures during a thunderstorm.

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The weather body also recommended making arrangements for the drainage of excess water. It also asked denizens of the aforementioned states to drive carefully in the rain.

For those working with crops, the IMD does not recommend applying irrigation and chemical spray. It also instructed residents to not apply fertilisers and pesticides, along with not leaving harvested crops out in the open.

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