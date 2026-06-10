Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains As US-Iran War Escalates
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,251.50, compared to Tuesday's index close of 23,242.10.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,251. On Tuesday Indian equity benchmarks traded higher, with the Nifty 50 up 119.10 points, or 0.52%, at 23,242.10 amid weekly F&O expiry. The Sensex also halted a two-day losing streak, rising 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to 73,918.76.
Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 0.8% to $92.15 a barrel after US forces attacked Iran following the downing of an American helicopter. Investors tracked the developments for their impact on oil prices.
Elsewhere, Asian equities declined on Wednesday as technology shares fell and tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher. The dollar also gained as investors sought safer assets. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.7%, while Japan's Nikkei also traded lower. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Hang Seng futures declined 0.7%.
Stock Market Live: Adani Green, Ajanta Pharma, Emcure, Bluestone See Bulk Deals
Several stocks saw bulk and block deals on Wednesday, with mutual funds, promoter group entities and investment firms buying or selling shares.
- Adani Infra bought 2.15 crore shares of Adani Green Energy, while Ardour Investment Holding sold the same number of shares at Rs 1,510 each.
- In Ajanta Pharma, Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund bought shares, while Ravi Agrawal Trust sold 34.50 lakh shares at Rs 2,968 each.
- Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 36 lakh shares of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, while BC Investments IV sold the same quantity at Rs 1,700 each.
- In Bluestone, Nippon India Mutual Fund bought 25 lakh shares, while 360 ONE Special Opportunities Fund, Accel India III and IvyCap Ventures Trust sold shares.
Stock Market Live: Patanjali Foods, Bharti Airtel, Dixon Tech, Afcons Infra Among Stocks In News
Several companies announced updates before trade on Wednesday, including regulatory notices, court orders, fundraises, stake sales and order wins.
- Patanjali Foods received a Maharashtra FDA notice over juice advertisements and promotional labelling, while the company said no monetary penalty has been imposed.
- Bharti Airtel said the Bombay High Court set aside an Rs 8,414 crore demand notice, including an Rs 473.7 crore OTSC demand linked to Bharti Hexacom.
- Dixon Tech signed a binding joint venture term sheet with Gemtek to make optical transceivers and networking equipment for data centre and telecom use.
- Afcons Infra secured a Letter of Acceptance worth Rs 5,301 crore for the breakwater project at Vadhvan Port.
- Newgen Software said CEO Virender Jeet has resigned with effect from August 31, citing personal and professional reasons.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Marginally Above Tuesday’s Nifty Close
GIFT Nifty traded at 23,251.50, compared with Tuesday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,242.10. It was earlier trading at 23,273.
Stock Market Live: TCS Says No Further Staff Downsizing Planned
Tata Consultancy Services Chairman N Chandrasekaran said the company does not plan further staff downsizing, even as it increases the use of artificial intelligence.
- Chandrasekaran told shareholders at TCS’ 31st AGM that no additional layoffs are planned after last year’s workforce restructuring.
- He said hiring growth may moderate as AI becomes more embedded in business operations and software development.
Stock Market Live: Iranian Media Report Explosions Near Strait Of Hormuz
Iranian media reported explosions and air defence activity across parts of southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz.
- The reported locations included Bandar Abbas, Qeshm Island, Sirik County and Jask.
- These areas are positioned around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.
Stock Market Live: Hormuz Tensions Keep Focus On Global Energy Flows
The latest US-Iran military exchange has renewed focus on the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil and liquefied natural gas shipments.
- Before the conflict, about one-fifth of the world’s crude oil and LNG shipments moved through the waterway.
- US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said vessel movements through Hormuz had improved in recent days, but energy flows could take months to return to normal after the war ends.
Stock Market Live: Israel Strike On Tyre Adds To Regional Tensions
Israel struck the southern Lebanese port city of Tyre, killing at least eight people, according to reports cited by Reuters. The strike came as fighting in Lebanon continued alongside wider Middle East tensions.
- Israeli forces later expanded evacuation warnings to more areas of Tyre.
- Israel has continued military pressure on Hezbollah despite ceasefire discussions involving Iran and the US.
Stock Market Live: Iran Says It Will Respond After US Strikes Near Hormuz
Iranian state media reported explosions on Qeshm Island and near the Strait of Hormuz after the US strikes. Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said Iran would respond to the latest American military action.
- Araghchi rejected suggestions that Tehran was solely responsible for the helicopter incident.
- He said foreign forces operating near Iranian territory faced risks and should leave to reduce them.
Stock Market Live: Apache Crash Probe Examines Possible Drone Collision Near Hormuz
A Reuters report said US authorities are examining whether an AH-64 Apache helicopter collided with an Iranian drone near the Strait of Hormuz. Officials have not determined whether any collision was deliberate.
- US Central Command said the two crew members survived and were recovered about two hours later.
- AP reported that a US military drone vessel helped locate the aviators before a helicopter completed the recovery.
Stock Market Live: US Strikes Iran After Helicopter Incident Near Hormuz
The US carried out strikes on targets in Iran after President Donald Trump blamed Tehran for an incident involving a US Army Apache helicopter near the Strait of Hormuz.
- The action added pressure on a fragile ceasefire and ongoing diplomatic talks between the US and Iran.
- The incident also raised concerns over stability around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global energy shipments.
Stock Market Live: Brent Crude Rises As Investors Track Middle East Tensions
Brent crude rose 0.8% to $92.15 a barrel after US forces attacked Iran following the downing of an American helicopter. Investors tracked the developments for their impact on oil prices.
Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Trades Above Tuesday’s Nifty Close
The GIFT Nifty traded at 23,273, compared with Tuesday’s Nifty 50 close of 23,242.10. The early indicator was 30.9 points above the previous close.
Stock Market Live: Asian Stocks Fall As Tech Selloff And Middle East Tensions Weigh
Asian equities declined on Wednesday as technology shares fell and tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher. The dollar also gained as investors sought safer assets.
- South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.7%, while Japan’s Nikkei also traded lower.
- S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Hang Seng futures declined 0.7%.
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