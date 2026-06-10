Stock Market News Today Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Points To Muted Open For Nifty, Sensex; Brent Crude Gains As US-Iran War Escalates

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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty 50's performance, traded at 23,251. On Tuesday Indian equity benchmarks traded higher, with the Nifty 50 up 119.10 points, or 0.52%, at 23,242.10 amid weekly F&O expiry. The Sensex also halted a two-day losing streak, rising 394.50 points, or 0.54%, to 73,918.76.

Meanwhile, Brent crude rose 0.8% to $92.15 a barrel after US forces attacked Iran following the downing of an American helicopter. Investors tracked the developments for their impact on oil prices.

Elsewhere, Asian equities declined on Wednesday as technology shares fell and tensions in the Middle East pushed oil prices higher. The dollar also gained as investors sought safer assets. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.7%, while Japan's Nikkei also traded lower. S&P 500 futures slipped 0.2%, and Hang Seng futures declined 0.7%.