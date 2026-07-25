Q1 Results Today: IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Technologies Among 25 Companies Reporting Earnings

As many as 25 companies, including IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Technologies and Vedant Fashions, are set to report their Q1FY27 earnings on July 25, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season.
Following the earnings announcements, a number of companies will host investor and analyst calls to provide further details on their quarterly financial performance.
Investors will closely monitor management commentary on demand trends, margins, credit growth, asset quality and FY27 guidance as companies navigate evolving domestic and global economic conditions.
Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch
- IDFC First Bank – asset quality, NII and deposit growth
- AU Small Finance Bank – loan growth and margins
- ZEN Technologies – defence order execution
- Vedant Fashions – festive demand outlook
- Birla Corporation – cement volumes and margins
Beyond the banking sector, investors will also watch ZEN Technologies for defence order execution, Vedant Fashions for consumer demand trends and Birla Corporation for commentary on cement demand and margins.
Q1 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Reporting Earnings On July 25
Banking & Financial Services
- AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
- Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
- IDFC First Bank Ltd.
- Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.
- SBFC Finance Ltd.
- SKP Securities Ltd.
Cement & Building Materials
- Birla Corporation Ltd.
- Exxaro Tiles Ltd.
Defence & Technology
- ZEN Technologies Ltd.
- FCS Software Solutions Ltd.
Consumer & Retail
- Dodla Dairy Ltd.
- Vedant Fashions Ltd.
Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare
- Mercury Laboratories Ltd.
- Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.
Infrastructure, Real Estate & Industrial
- 3P Land Holdings Ltd.
- Disha Resources Ltd.
- High Energy Batteries India Ltd.
- Lexoraa Industries Ltd.
- Nila Infrastructures Ltd.
- Sacheta Metals Ltd.
- Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd.
- Surana Solar Ltd.
- Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.
Media & Entertainment
- Sea TV Network Ltd.
- Veronica Production Ltd.
IDFC First Bank Q1FY27 Results: Exchange Filing
In an exchange filing dated June 25, IDFC First Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. No dividend is expected as a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share was already proposed during the board meeting on April 25, 2026, for the previous financial year.
In addition to the Q1 results, the Board will also consider enabling proposals to raise funds over the next year through one or more tranches, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM and other regulatory approvals. The proposed fundraising may include:
- Equity shares
- Debt securities
- Other eligible instruments
- Fundraising in Indian rupees or permitted foreign currencies through permissible modes.
AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY27 Results: Earnings Call Details
In an exchange filing dated July 10, AU Small Finance Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. AU Small Finance Bank will host an analyst and investor conference call at 4:00 p.m. IST on July 25 to discuss its Q1FY27 results.
Zen Technologies Q1FY27 Results: Earnings Call Details
ZEN Technologies will host an earnings conference call on July 27 at 4:30 p.m. IST to discuss its Q1FY27 performance with analysts and investors.
With banks, defence, consumer and cement companies among those reporting, July 25 is expected to be one of the busiest days of the Q1FY27 earnings season. Investors will closely track the results and management commentary for signals on business momentum and the outlook for the rest of FY27.
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