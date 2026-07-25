Q1 Results Today: IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Technologies Among 25 Companies Reporting Earnings

As many as 25 companies, including IDFC First Bank, AU Small Finance Bank, ZEN Technologies and Vedant Fashions, are set to report their Q1FY27 earnings on July 25, making it one of the busiest days of the earnings season.

Following the earnings announcements, a number of companies will host investor and analyst calls to provide further details on their quarterly financial performance.

Investors will closely monitor management commentary on demand trends, margins, credit growth, asset quality and FY27 guidance as companies navigate evolving domestic and global economic conditions.

Q1 Results Today - Key Companies To Watch

IDFC First Bank – asset quality, NII and deposit growth

asset quality, NII and deposit growth AU Small Finance Bank – loan growth and margins

loan growth and margins ZEN Technologies – defence order execution

defence order execution Vedant Fashions – festive demand outlook

festive demand outlook Birla Corporation – cement volumes and margins

Beyond the banking sector, investors will also watch ZEN Technologies for defence order execution, Vedant Fashions for consumer demand trends and Birla Corporation for commentary on cement demand and margins.

Q1 Results Today: Full List Of Companies Reporting Earnings On July 25

Banking & Financial Services

AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.

Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.

IDFC First Bank Ltd.

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd.

SBFC Finance Ltd.

SKP Securities Ltd.

Cement & Building Materials

Birla Corporation Ltd.

Exxaro Tiles Ltd.

Defence & Technology

ZEN Technologies Ltd.

FCS Software Solutions Ltd.

Consumer & Retail

Dodla Dairy Ltd.

Vedant Fashions Ltd.

Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare

Mercury Laboratories Ltd.

Oxygenta Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Infrastructure, Real Estate & Industrial

3P Land Holdings Ltd.

Disha Resources Ltd.

High Energy Batteries India Ltd.

Lexoraa Industries Ltd.

Nila Infrastructures Ltd.

Sacheta Metals Ltd.

Seshasayee Paper and Boards Ltd.

Surana Solar Ltd.

Suryalata Spinning Mills Ltd.

Media & Entertainment

Sea TV Network Ltd.

Veronica Production Ltd.

IDFC First Bank Q1FY27 Results: Exchange Filing

In an exchange filing dated June 25, IDFC First Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. No dividend is expected as a dividend of Rs 0.25 per share was already proposed during the board meeting on April 25, 2026, for the previous financial year.

In addition to the Q1 results, the Board will also consider enabling proposals to raise funds over the next year through one or more tranches, subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming AGM and other regulatory approvals. The proposed fundraising may include:

Equity shares

Debt securities

Other eligible instruments

Fundraising in Indian rupees or permitted foreign currencies through permissible modes.

AU Small Finance Bank Q1FY27 Results: Earnings Call Details

In an exchange filing dated July 10, AU Small Finance Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2026. AU Small Finance Bank will host an analyst and investor conference call at 4:00 p.m. IST on July 25 to discuss its Q1FY27 results.

Zen Technologies Q1FY27 Results: Earnings Call Details

ZEN Technologies will host an earnings conference call on July 27 at 4:30 p.m. IST to discuss its Q1FY27 performance with analysts and investors.

With banks, defence, consumer and cement companies among those reporting, July 25 is expected to be one of the busiest days of the Q1FY27 earnings season. Investors will closely track the results and management commentary for signals on business momentum and the outlook for the rest of FY27.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.