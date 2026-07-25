Bank Holiday Today: Are SBI, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank And Other Banks Open Or Closed On July 25?

Public and private sector banks across India remain closed on Saturday, July 25, 2026, as the day falls on the fourth Saturday of the month, in accordance with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday guidelines.

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Under RBI regulations, bank branches remain shut on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, while they operate on the first, third and, where applicable, fifth Saturdays unless a separate holiday has been notified.

Branch Services Unavailable

Transactions requiring in-person assistance, including cash deposits and withdrawals beyond ATM limits, passbook updates, signature verification, Know Your Customer (KYC) document submission, dispute resolution, processing of deceased account holders' claims and other branch-related services, will remain unavailable until banks reopen on the next working day.

Digital Banking Continues

Despite the branch closure, digital banking services continue to function without interruption. Customers can use internet banking and mobile banking platforms to carry out routine transactions, including fund transfers through NEFT, RTGS and IMPS, Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payments, balance enquiries, account statement downloads and bill payments. Automated teller machines (ATMs) also remain operational for cash withdrawals and other basic banking services.

State-wise Bank Holidays in August

While the fourth Saturday holiday applies nationwide, customers should also note that bank holidays may vary across states due to regional festivals and local observances. The RBI and individual banks publish holiday calendars detailing state-specific closures, and customers are advised to check these schedules before planning branch visits to avoid inconvenience.

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August 4: Banks will close in Agartala for Ker Puja.

August 8: Banks will close in Gangtok for Tendong Lho Rum Faat.

August 13: Banks will close in Imphal for Patriots' Day.

August 15: Banks nationwide will close for Independence Day and Parsi New Year.

August 19: Banks will close in Agartala for Maharaja Bir Bikram Kishore Manikya Bahadur's birthday.

August 25: Banks will close in Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada. This is for Milad-un-Nabi, First Onam and Milad-e-Sharif.

August 26: Many cities will observe bank closures. These include Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi. The holidays are for Eid-e-Milad, Barawfat, Milad-un-Nabi and Thiruvonam.

August 28: Banks will close in the cities of Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Dehradun, Gangtok, Jaipur, Jammu, Kanpur, Kochi, Lucknow, Shimla, Srinagar and Thiruvananthapuram. Occasions include Raksha Bandhan, Pang-Lhabsol, Sree Narayana Guru Jayanti and Ayyankali Jayanti.

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