Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 3: India Schedule Today, Full Fixtures, Timings And Where To Watch

After a busy second day in Glasgow that saw India's lawn bowls pair of Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh top their section with a victory over South Africa, attention now turns to Day 3 of the Commonwealth Games 2026. Saturday's schedule features Indian participation across gymnastics, lawn bowls, boxing, swimming and 3x3 wheelchair basketball.

India At Commonwealth Games 2026: Players To Watch Today

Pranati Nayak

Sachin Siwach

Rupa Rani Tirkey

Pinki Singh

Aryan Nehra

Dhakshan Shashikumar

CWG 2026: Where To Watch Commonwealth Games 2026

The live telecast of Day 3 of the 2026 Commonwealth Games will be available on the Sony Sports Network. Fans in India can watch the live stream of the events on the Sony LIV app and website. The Commonwealth Games 2026 will also be broadcast live on DD Sports TV channel via DD Free Dish.

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Commonwealth Games 2026 India Day 3 Full Schedule: India's Medal Events Today

Artistic Gymnastics Schedule

Artistic Gymnastics

8:15 p.m. - Women's Team Final and Individual Qualification, Subdivision 1 - Pranati Nayak, Nishka Agarwal, Eshitaa Rewale, Protistha Samanta

Bowls And Para Bowls

3:50 p.m . - Women's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B - India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Tonga (Paris Baker, Milika Nathan)

. - Women's Pairs Sectional Play, Section B - India (Rupa Rani Tirkey, Pinki Singh) vs Tonga (Paris Baker, Milika Nathan) 7:30 p.m. - Men's Singles Sectional Play, Section D - Putul Sonowal vs Izzat Dzulkeple (Malaysia)

Boxing

4:00 p.m. - Men's 60kg Preliminaries, Round of 32 - Sachin Siwach vs Keoma Al-Ahmadieh (Canada)

Swiming And Para Swiming

4:19 p.m. onwards - Men's 400m Freestyle Heats - Dhakshan Shashikumar (Heat 3), Aryan Nehra (Heat 4)

11:37 p.m. - Men's 400m Freestyle Final - Dhakshan Shashikumar, Aryan Nehra (Subject to qualification; medal event)

12:19 a.m. - Men's 50m Backstroke Final - Srihari Nataraj (Subject to qualification; medal event)

3X3 Wheelchair Basketball

4:35 p.m. - Women's Pool B - Wales vs India (Laxmi Rayannavar, Ritu Irengbam, Reena Gupta, Minakshi Jadhav)

Commonwealth Games 2026 India Medal Events

India's best opportunity to challenge for a medal on Saturday comes in women's artistic gymnastics, where veteran Pranati Nayak will spearhead the team's campaign. Her performances, particularly in the vault, will be crucial for India's medal hopes and her bid to qualify for the individual apparatus finals.

Another key event comes in lawn bowls, where Rupa Rani Tirkey and Pinki Singh can secure a place in the quarterfinals with victory over Tonga after winning their opening two sectional matches.

India will also be represented by Sachin Siwach in the boxing ring, while the swimming contingent will be aiming to progress from the heats into the evening finals.

Saturday could prove to be another significant day for the Indian contingent, with medal opportunities in gymnastics and important qualification events across multiple sports. Fans planning to follow the action live can check the complete Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 2 live streaming and telecast guide for TV channels, online streaming platforms and free viewing options in India.

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