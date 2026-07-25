Durand Cup 2026 Schedule: Groups, Fixtures, Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast On TV, Online?

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament and the traditional curtain-raiser to the Indian domestic season, kicks off on Saturday with a blockbuster Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.

Durand Cup's History

The Durand Cup was first held in Simla in 1888, making it Asia's oldest and the world's third-oldest football tournament. The competition has served as the breeding ground for multiple generations of Indian footballers and has evolved into a multi-state spectacle since shifting its base to Kolkata under the Eastern Command in 2019.

Mohun Bagan heads into the tournament as the most successful side in its history with 17 titles, one ahead of East Bengal's 16.

Durand Cup 2026 Teams, Format

The upcoming edition of the tournament will be the first time that it will he held across five states — West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam. Adding to its rich tradition, the champions will receive three prestigious trophies: the rolling Durand Cup and Simla Trophy, along with the President's Cup, which is crafted afresh each year and awarded to the winners.

This year's competition features 24 teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, I-League 2, the Armed Forces and Sri Lankan club Defenders FC. The teams have been divided into six groups, with the group winners and the two best second-placed sides advancing to the quarter-finals from August 16.

Following are the teams:

Group A : Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors

: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors Group B : Mohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting

: Mohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting Group C : Jamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka)

: Jamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka) Group D : TRAU FC, Neroca FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT

: TRAU FC, Neroca FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT Group E : Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Mumbay FC

: Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Mumbay FC Group F: NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, FC1, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC

Full Schedule

July 25: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 5:00 pm - Kolkata

July 26: Jamshedpur FC vs Defenders FC, 5:00 pm - Ranchi

July 26: Indian Army FT vs Samaleswari Sporting, 7:30 pm - Kolkata

July 27: Mohammedan SC vs Baghpat FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata

July 28: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC, 5:00 pm - Imphal

July 28: South United FC vs CISF Protectors, 7:30 pm - Imphal

July 29: Indian Air Force FT vs Defenders FC, 7:00 pm - Ranchi

July 30: FC Raengdai vs Indian Navy FT, 4:00 pm - Imphal

July 30: Samaleswari Sporting vs Baghpat FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata

July 31: Shillong Lajong FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC, 5:00 pm - Shillong

July 31: East Bengal FC vs CISF Protectors, 7:30 pm - Kolkata

August 1: Northeast United FC vs Bodoland FC, 4:30 pm - Guwahati

August 2: Mohammedan SC vs Samaleswari Sporting, 4:00 pm - Kolkata

August 3: TRAU FC vs FC Raengdai, 4:00 pm - Imphal

August 3: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs FC 1, 4:00 pm - Guwahati

August 3: Langsning FC vs Mumbay FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong

August 4: Jamshedpur FC vs SC Delhi, 4:00 pm - Ranchi

August 4: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata

August 5: NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT, 4:00 pm - Imphal

August 5: Indian Army FT vs Baghpat FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata

August 6: Bodoland FC vs FC 1, 4:00 pm - Guwahati

August 6: Nongkseh SS&CC vs Langsning FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong

August 7: SC Delhi vs Defenders FC, 4:00 pm - Ranchi

August 7: East Bengal FC vs South United FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata

August 8: Shillong Lajong FC vs Mumbay FC, 4:00 pm - Shillong

August 8: Northeast United FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, 7:00 pm - Guwahati

August 9: TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, 4:00 pm - Imphal

August 10: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors, 4:00 pm - Kolkata

August 10: SC Delhi vs Indian Air Force FT, 7:00 pm - Ranchi

August 11: Northeast United FC vs FC 1, 4:00 pm - Guwahati

August 11: Nongkseh SS&CC vs Mumbay FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong

August 12: NEROCA FC vs FC Raengdai, 4:00 pm - Imphal

August 12: Mohammedan SC vs Indian Army FT, 7:00 pm - Kolkata

August 13: Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, 4:00 pm - Guwahati

August 13: Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force FT, 4:00 pm - Ranchi

August 13: Shillong Lajong FC vs Langsning FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong

Knockout Stage

August 16 - Winner Team 1 vs Winner Team 2, 4:00 pm (QF1) - Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Ranchi

August 16 - Winner Team 3 vs Winner Team 4, 7:00 pm (QF2) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

August 17 - Winner Team 5 vs Winner Team 6, 4:00 pm (QF3) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

August 17 - Winner Team 7 vs Winner Team 8, 7:00 pm (QF4) - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

August 19 - Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, 7:00 pm (SF1) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

August 20 - Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 7:00 pm (SF2) - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong

August 23 - Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 (Final) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata

How To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?

The 2026 edition of the Durand Cup will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network channels. The tournament will also be streamed LIVE on the Sony LIV app and website.

ALSO READ: Commonwealth Games 2026: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Indians In Fray, Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast

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