Durand Cup 2026 Schedule: Groups, Fixtures, Timings; Where To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast On TV, Online?

The 135th edition of the Durand Cup, Asia's oldest football tournament and the traditional curtain-raiser to the Indian domestic season, kicks off on Saturday with a blockbuster Kolkata Derby between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan.
Durand Cup's History
The Durand Cup was first held in Simla in 1888, making it Asia's oldest and the world's third-oldest football tournament. The competition has served as the breeding ground for multiple generations of Indian footballers and has evolved into a multi-state spectacle since shifting its base to Kolkata under the Eastern Command in 2019.
Mohun Bagan heads into the tournament as the most successful side in its history with 17 titles, one ahead of East Bengal's 16.
Durand Cup 2026 Teams, Format
The upcoming edition of the tournament will be the first time that it will he held across five states — West Bengal, Jharkhand, Manipur, Meghalaya and Assam. Adding to its rich tradition, the champions will receive three prestigious trophies: the rolling Durand Cup and Simla Trophy, along with the President's Cup, which is crafted afresh each year and awarded to the winners.
This year's competition features 24 teams from the Indian Super League, I-League, I-League 2, the Armed Forces and Sri Lankan club Defenders FC. The teams have been divided into six groups, with the group winners and the two best second-placed sides advancing to the quarter-finals from August 16.
Following are the teams:
- Group A: Mohun Bagan SG, East Bengal FC, South United FC, CISF Protectors
- Group B: Mohammedan SC, Indian Army FT, Baghpat FC, Samaleswari Sporting
- Group C: Jamshedpur FC, SC Delhi, Indian Air Force FT, Defenders FC (Sri Lanka)
- Group D: TRAU FC, Neroca FC, FC Raengdai, Indian Navy FT
- Group E: Shillong Lajong FC, Langsning FC, Nongkseh SS&CC, Mumbay FC
- Group F: NorthEast United FC, Bodoland FC, FC1, Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC
Full Schedule
- July 25: East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan Super Giant, 5:00 pm - Kolkata
- July 26: Jamshedpur FC vs Defenders FC, 5:00 pm - Ranchi
- July 26: Indian Army FT vs Samaleswari Sporting, 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- July 27: Mohammedan SC vs Baghpat FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata
- July 28: TRAU FC vs NEROCA FC, 5:00 pm - Imphal
- July 28: South United FC vs CISF Protectors, 7:30 pm - Imphal
- July 29: Indian Air Force FT vs Defenders FC, 7:00 pm - Ranchi
- July 30: FC Raengdai vs Indian Navy FT, 4:00 pm - Imphal
- July 30: Samaleswari Sporting vs Baghpat FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata
- July 31: Shillong Lajong FC vs Nongkseh SS&CC, 5:00 pm - Shillong
- July 31: East Bengal FC vs CISF Protectors, 7:30 pm - Kolkata
- August 1: Northeast United FC vs Bodoland FC, 4:30 pm - Guwahati
- August 2: Mohammedan SC vs Samaleswari Sporting, 4:00 pm - Kolkata
- August 3: TRAU FC vs FC Raengdai, 4:00 pm - Imphal
- August 3: Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC vs FC 1, 4:00 pm - Guwahati
- August 3: Langsning FC vs Mumbay FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong
- August 4: Jamshedpur FC vs SC Delhi, 4:00 pm - Ranchi
- August 4: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs South United FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata
- August 5: NEROCA FC vs Indian Navy FT, 4:00 pm - Imphal
- August 5: Indian Army FT vs Baghpat FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata
- August 6: Bodoland FC vs FC 1, 4:00 pm - Guwahati
- August 6: Nongkseh SS&CC vs Langsning FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong
- August 7: SC Delhi vs Defenders FC, 4:00 pm - Ranchi
- August 7: East Bengal FC vs South United FC, 7:00 pm - Kolkata
- August 8: Shillong Lajong FC vs Mumbay FC, 4:00 pm - Shillong
- August 8: Northeast United FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, 7:00 pm - Guwahati
- August 9: TRAU FC vs Indian Navy FT, 4:00 pm - Imphal
- August 10: Mohun Bagan Super Giant vs CISF Protectors, 4:00 pm - Kolkata
- August 10: SC Delhi vs Indian Air Force FT, 7:00 pm - Ranchi
- August 11: Northeast United FC vs FC 1, 4:00 pm - Guwahati
- August 11: Nongkseh SS&CC vs Mumbay FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong
- August 12: NEROCA FC vs FC Raengdai, 4:00 pm - Imphal
- August 12: Mohammedan SC vs Indian Army FT, 7:00 pm - Kolkata
- August 13: Bodoland FC vs Karbi Anglong Morning Star FC, 4:00 pm - Guwahati
- August 13: Jamshedpur FC vs Indian Air Force FT, 4:00 pm - Ranchi
- August 13: Shillong Lajong FC vs Langsning FC, 7:00 pm - Shillong
Knockout Stage
- August 16 - Winner Team 1 vs Winner Team 2, 4:00 pm (QF1) - Birsa Munda Football Stadium, Ranchi
- August 16 - Winner Team 3 vs Winner Team 4, 7:00 pm (QF2) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- August 17 - Winner Team 5 vs Winner Team 6, 4:00 pm (QF3) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- August 17 - Winner Team 7 vs Winner Team 8, 7:00 pm (QF4) - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong
- August 19 - Winner QF1 vs Winner QF2, 7:00 pm (SF1) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
- August 20 - Winner QF3 vs Winner QF4, 7:00 pm (SF2) - Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Shillong
- August 23 - Winner of SF1 vs Winner of SF2 (Final) - Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, Kolkata
How To Watch Live Streaming, Telecast?
The 2026 edition of the Durand Cup will be broadcasted on the Sony Sports Network channels. The tournament will also be streamed LIVE on the Sony LIV app and website.
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