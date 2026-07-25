IDFC First Bank Q1 Results Today: Time, Earnings Call, Dividend, Key Things To Watch

IDFC First Bank is set to announce its Q1FY27 results today (July 25), with investors awaiting the lender's earnings, management commentary and business outlook for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Here's everything you need to know about IDFC First Bank's Q1FY27 results schedule.

IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Date, Time, Earnings Call And Dividend News

In an exchange filing dated July 22, IDFC First Bank said that a meeting of its Board of Directors is scheduled on July 25 to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the quarter ending June 30, 2026.

The bank has not disclosed the exact time for announcing its financial results. An earnings call with investors and analysts is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. IST following the board meeting.

The filing did not include any details about the declaration of a dividend. The latest dividend declared by IDFC First Bank is of Rs 0.25 per share for the financial year as announced on July 11, 2025.

What To Watch In IDFC First Bank Q1 Results

Net Interest Income (NII)

Net Interest Margin (NIM)

Gross and Net NPA

Credit growth

Deposit growth

CASA ratio

Management outlook

IDFC First Bank Share Price History

Shares of IDFC First Bank have gained 1.77% over the past five trading sessions. The stock is up 2.88% over the past month but remains down 4.34% over the last six months. On a year-to-date basis, it has declined 5.77%, while it has gained 10.99% over the past year.

The stock touched a 52-week high of Rs 87 on Jan. 2, 2026, and a 52-week low of Rs 58.08 on April 2, 2026

IDFC First Bank Q1 Results: Trading Window Closure

In accordance with SEBI rules to prevent insider trading, the trading window for dealing in securities of the bank is closed for designated persons and their immediate relatives from July 1 to July 27.

IDFC First Bank Q4FY26 Results

Investors will compare the upcoming Q1FY27 performance with the previous quarter's earnings, particularly trends in loan growth, deposits, margins and asset quality.

IDFC FIRST Bank reported a 7.73% year-on-year (YoY) rise in consolidated total income to Rs 12,182.97 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 11,308.42 crore in Q4FY25. Consolidated net profit jumped 11.85% YoY to Rs 330.64 crore in Q4FY26 from Rs 295.60 crore in Q4FY25.

The lender's earnings and management commentary will be closely watched for updates on credit demand, deposit mobilisation and margin trends as investors assess the bank's outlook for FY27.

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