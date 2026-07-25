Water Level In Mumbai Lakes: Three Of Seven Overflowing, Overall Stock At 83.68% But Below 2025 Level

Mumbai's seven key reservoirs have reached 83.68% of their total storage capacity following heavy rainfall recorded in the last 24 hours. The data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) noted that the lakes rose 6.06% between 6 a.m. July 24 and 6 a.m. July 25, providing a significant boost to the city's water reserves.

The reservoirs of Bhatsa, Modak Sagar, Upper Vaitarna, Middle Vaitarna, Tansa, Vihar and Tulsi are located across Mumbai, Thane, Palghar and Nashik districts. They are dependent on the southwest monsoon for replenishment.

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As per the data, the lakes collectively held 12,11,188 million litres of water against their total capacity of 14.47 lakh million litres. Three lakes – Modak Sagar, Vihar and Tulsi – continue to overflow amid heavy rain in Mumbai and nearby districts.

Upper Vaitarna is currently at 68.11% capacity, while Middle Vaitarna has crossed 80% level. Tansa lake is at 98.45% and Bhatsa is at 82.68% capacity, the BMC data showed. All lakes received between 13 to 159 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours.

With reservoirs now above 83% capacity, Mumbai's water situation has improved significantly compared with the beginning of the monsoon. Continued rainfall over the weekend could push more reservoirs closer to full capacity, although the pace of increase may slow if rainfall weakens next week.

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Mumbai Weather Alert:

The IMD had issued a yellow alert in Mumbai, Thane and Palghar for Saturday, warning of “heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places. Occasional strong winds reaching 50- 60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph.” The agency said that these districts will experience moderate rain in the subsequent three days. In Nashik, light to moderate rainfall is likely till July 28.

However as per IMD's latest Nowcast warnings, the alert has now been downgraded and no rain warning has been issued at least till 1 p.m.

High Tide Alert

The BMC has urged residents to avoid venturing near the seashore and other low-lying coastal areas due to alert for high tides. According to the tide forecast, a high tide of 3.53 metres is expected at 9:52 a.m., followed by a low tide of 2.43 metres at 4:03 p.m. Another high tide of 2.99 metres is expected at 9:13 p.m., while a low tide of 1.32 metres is forecast at 3:21 a.m.

ALSO READ: Good News Amid Heavy Mumbai Rains: Modak Sagar Lake Overflows, Boosting City's Water Supply

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